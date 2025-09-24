  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Carmella
  "You don't want to have s*x with me" - 3 shocking confessions by former WWE star Carmella

"You don't want to have s*x with me" - 3 shocking confessions by former WWE star Carmella

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 24, 2025 06:04 GMT
Carmella is former WWE SmackDown Women
Carmella is former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion!

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella ended her 12-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion in February this year. The 37-year-old has had an iconic run so far, achieving massive success and contributing to the evolution of women's wrestling.

With her success in pro-wrestling, Mella's fan following has also peaked. Fans often enjoy learning more about her personal life.

In this article, we will look at the three shocking confessions made by the former champion, Carmella:

#3. Mella on a controversial intimate statement made by her partner

The Crown Princess of Smackdown Live started dating commentator Corey Graves in 2019, and they got married in 2022. The duo is known for being open about their personal life and struggles on the internet.

In 2020, during an Instagram live session, Corey mockingly commented on his s*x life with Carmella, comparing it with Panda's, which sparked controversy and was heavily picked up by the internet.

Speaking in an interview, Just the Sip, Mella broke her silence on the incident. She revealed that Graves's comments made it appear as though he didn't want to get intimate with her in quarantine, and apparently, the color commentator didn't realize it might come across as insulting.

Moreover, Mella revealed that she had asked Corey to clarify his statement, as all the news sites were reporting it.

"It got picked up by all these news sites, and it turned into this huge thing, and I'm like, 'Oh, I'm great now that the entire world knows that you don't want to have s*x with me, so that's cool," she said. (H\T: E! News)
Later, Graves himself addressed the comment he had made, and even Mella understood his point as she was throwing herself at him.

#2. WWE star's horrible blind date

In 2020, Mella appeared as a guest on Graves's podcast, After the Bell, where the duo discussed pro wrestling and their relationship.

During the conversation, at one point, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion shared a horrible blind date experience she had, where she left midway and was caught in the act.

"I went on a date with this guy, and it was like a blind date; I never met him. So, I was there and was not interested at all whatsoever. So halfway through the date, he went to the bathroom. I picked up the check because I feel bad that this guy was so lame. I just wanted to leave [and] picked up the check. As I was getting ready to go, I ordered an Uber, and I was walking out and he came out of the bathroom and caught me leaving. It was so embarrassing. I felt really bad, but I had to get the hell out of there." (H/t Credit: WrestlingInc )
#1. Carmella's motherhood struggles

The Princess of Staten Island welcomed her first child with her husband, Graves, in 2023. The couple is preparing for their second child, as they announced their pregnancy a few months ago.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old WWE star took to her official Instagram account and revealed her struggles during her second pregnancy and how she is still getting sick.

"I’m still getting sick — even this close to my due date. eating feels impossible, nothing sounds good, and everything makes me nauseous. i’m exhausted all the time. everyone keeps telling me “It’s because you have a toddler,” and maybe that’s true, but wow… it has been next level," she wrote

It will be interesting to see if Carmella will return to the WWE in the near future, as she possesses massive potential.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Angana Roy
