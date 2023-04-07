“Yup. Vince is back” - WWE fans think Seth Rollins was annoyed in unaired footage from RAW

Seth Rollins was featured on WWE RAW after his big win at WrestleMania 39. The Visionary took to the ring for a promo, but his segment was reportedly canceled.

Rollins took on Logan Paul at The Show of Shows this year. He delivered a devastating Stomp to the YouTube star following a good match to pick up the win.

The Visionary came out to celebrate his big win on the episode of RAW that followed WrestleMania 39. However, his segment did not last too long, and it ended rather abruptly.

A video of him arguing with the production crew before leaving the arena made it to Twitter. You can watch the clip below:

Many fans speculated that Rollins was livid because certain aspects of his segment were changed at the last minute. However, recent reports state that his segment went as per plan, and nothing was changed.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the video of Seth Rollins arguing with the production crew.

Vince Russo believes WWE made a big mistake with Seth Rollins’ segment on RAW

Seth Rollins came out to a deafening pop on WWE RAW after WrestleMania. While fans sang his theme song for several minutes, The Visionary never got to speak in the ring.

Following the awkward segment, Vince Russo discussed what went down on the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said that the segment did not make for good television.

Russo argued that the crowd singing along to Rollins’ theme song is good for WWE House Shows, but the televised shows demand a lot more.

"I am just going to say this again, man. This is not good television. This is a good house show stuff, bro. If you want to go to a house show and sing along to Seth Rollins' theme... It's just not good TV, it's just not. It's a House Show act, man," Russo said.

Check out the entire video down below:

While reports state that the segment was always planned to play out as it did, many fans still think that something went wrong on Monday night.

Do you think The Visionary should have had a better segment on WWE RAW after WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

