Zack Ryder sends message to Randy Orton after Edge attack on WWE RAW

Zack Ryder responded to Randy Orton's attack

Many fans questioned on social media why Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins did not attempt to help Edge after the returning WWE Hall of Famer was attacked by Randy Orton in the final segment of Monday Night RAW.

Ryder has now responded by tweeting that there is nothing he can say to express how he felt about the attack.

He also used a ‘middle finger’ emoji, seemingly aimed at Orton, at the end of the tweet.

I’ve typed and deleted and typed and deleted. There is nothing I can say to express how I feel about what @RandyOrton did to @EdgeRatedR tonight...except this. 🖕🏻 #Raw — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) January 28, 2020

Ryder and Hawkins joined forces with Edge from December 2007 to August 2008 and helped him retain the World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions.

The duo, formerly known as The Edgeheads, reunited in early 2019, leading to their RAW Tag Team Championship victory over The Revival at WrestleMania 35, but they have not won a tag team match on RAW in nine months.

WrestleMania 36: Edge vs. Randy Orton?

Edge confirmed on the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW that he is officially a WWE Superstar again.

It looked as though a Rated-RKO reunion could be on the cards when Orton asked Edge if he wanted to team up, but the 13-time World Champion then hit an RKO on his former tag partner before striking him with a steel chair.

All signs point towards the two men going one-on-one at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

