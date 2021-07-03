Zelina Vega breaks silence after WWE return

Zelina Vega has posted her first tweet following her big surprise return to WWE on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Zelina Vega was let go by WWE on November 13, 2020 due to a breach of contract that stemmed from the launch of her OnlyFans account. WWE received major flak from fans for releasing Zelina Vega at that time.

Vega made her return on SmackDown and was inserted into the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match by Sonya Deville. The match will take place at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2021 event.

Zelina Vega has now broken her silence after her WWE return. Check out the tweet below:

"What to take from tonight: I’m back. I’m going to be in the MITB ladder match. ..and I will win. Period. Everything else is irrelevant."

Zelina Vega is hell-bent on winning the coveted briefcase at Money In The Bank

Zelina Vega has made it clear that she has no intentions to leave Money In The Bank 2021 without a guaranteed Women's title contract in her hands. She has been away from WWE for several months at this point and a lot has changed since her release. Aleister Black, Vega's real-life husband, was recently released by WWE in a decision that left fans dumbfounded.

Zelina Vega faced Asuka for the RAW Women's title on two occasions last year but failed to win the belt. Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair won their respective brand's Women's titles at WrestleMania and are now ruling the Women's divisions on RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Zelina Vega would want nothing but to win the briefcase and cash in her contract on one of these women to win her very first title in WWE.

Zelina Vega is back with a bang and one can only hope that WWE uses her to her fullest potential this time around. What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega's WWE return? Do you realistically see her winning the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the upcoming namesake event? Share your comments below!

