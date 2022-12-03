Zelina Vega mocked The Bloodline during last week's SmackDown and WWE's official Twitter account uploaded a video of it today.

She currently serves as the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction on the blue brand. Santos Escobar is the leader of the group and has made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup.

Escobar will battle Ricochet tonight in the finals and the winner of the tournament will go on to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet defeated Braun Strowman last week on SmackDown in the semifinals after Gunther interfered in the match.

During last week's SmackDown, Zelina joined commentary and claimed that Legado Del Fantasma will be coming after The Bloodline in the future:

"Listen, I'm not stupid," said Vega. "I know The Bloodline has the top spot right now. But when we (Legado Del Fantasma) decide to come for them, and we will, I will wear high heels so that they can hear my footsteps on the concrete and have time to repent."

Zelina Vega challenges The Bloodline's Paul Heyman

Zelina Vega and Legado Del Fantasma appeared on WWE's The Bump this past Wednesday ahead of the finals of the SmackDown World cup.

During the interview, the inaugural Queen of the Ring laid out a challenge for The Wiseman Paul Heyman. She claimed that she was on a higher level than Paul and suggested they have a match:

"Yeah, I mean, I can see me going up against Paul Heyman," said Vega. "Paul already knows that I'm not only on his level but higher. I'm pretty sure when it comes to The Bloodline, like I said, give it time because I have my eyes on Paul. Hey Paul." [From 51:16 to 51:34]

Zelina will likely be ringside for the finals of the SmackDown World Cup tonight on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if she interferes in the match and helps Santos Escobar win the tournament.

