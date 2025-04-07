Zilla Fatu to play a major role in Jacob Fatu's title match at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 41 is almost here, and the card got a little bigger on Friday Night SmackDown. Jacob Fatu went one-on-one with Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match to decide a new number one contender for the United States Title.

The Samoan Werewolf ultimately won that bout, and he will now take on LA Knight for the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. A recent clue may indicate that Jacob Fatu might have some help at that event—not from the usual suspects but instead from Zilla Fatu.

Zilla Fatu reacted to Jacob's big win on Friday Night SmackDown with a post on social media. Not only did he show support for The Samoan Werewolf, but he made sure to include the blood emoji, which is generally used for The Bloodline. This could mean he is soon planning to officially join the stable.

WWE WrestleMania 41 would be the perfect place for Zilla to make his debut with the company. He could show up and nail LA Knight with a Pop-Up Samoan Spike and lay The Megastar out.

This could then allow for Jacob Fatu to hit one of his beautiful Moonsaults for the win. From there, it could be a new era for The Bloodline in World Wrestling Entertainment. With that being said, it might not be a peaceful one.

WrestleMania 41 could be the start of a new Bloodline Civil War in WWE

Some fans might wonder why Zilla Fatu would even be needed at WrestleMania 41. If Jacob Fatu needs help against the WWE United States Champion, shouldn't Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa be the ones to help him out? Well, that's complicated.

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga have had a lot of tension with Jacob as of late. They cost him a United States Title opportunity recently, and Fatu proceeded to yell at both men, essentially warning them to butt out of his business.

Supposing that Solo and Tama take Jacob's orders, this probably means they won't be by his side at WrestleMania. Instead, Jacob Fatu could need help from someone else: enter Zilla Fatu. This could then lead to more issues within the family.

If Sikoa and Tonga dislike Jacob recruiting Zilla, it could lead to the two sides splitting off. Solo and Tama could then have help from Tonga Loa, while Zilla and Jacob could get assistance from NXT's Lance Anoa'i. This could lead to a new Bloodline Civil War between the two sides of the family.

