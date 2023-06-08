Zilla Fatu sends a heartfelt message to his late father Umaga, pays homage to the WWE legend

Zilla Fatu took to social media to send a message to his late father, Umaga. Fatu is currently training in Booker T's school, Reality of Wrestling, to become a professional wrestler.
Umaga had two separate runs in WWE. During his first run, he was known as Jamal. After being released by the company, he returned three years later, and this time around, he was known as The Samoan Bulldozer, Umaga.
Taking to his Instagram story, Fatu reposted a video of his late father from his WWE days. He dedicated a heartfelt message to the former two-time Intercontinental Champion.
"UMAGA LIVES THROUGH ME & I MEAN THAT" wrote Fatu
Check out a screengrab of Fatu's Instagram story:
Zilla Fatu claimed that his father Umaga didn't want any of his children to get involved in wrestling
Zilla Fatu recently revealed that his father, Umaga, didn't want any of his children to enter the wrestling business.
Speaking in a recent interview, he recalled what his father previously told his children about staying away from the professional wrestling industry. Fatu said:
"I don't know if you or anybody else know, my dad did not want none of his kids into wrestling. My dad, that was a no, like he used to tell us, 'hey, you guys are not going wrestling,"
Fatu is still in the early days of his professional wrestling career. Meanwhile, several members of his family tree have established themselves as top stars in the industry.
The biggest name out of them all is obviously Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is the leader of The Bloodline in WWE, and the group also consists of Anoa'i family members Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso.
Jimmy Uso was recently kicked out of The Bloodline, courtesy of Sikoa, who hit the former with a Samoan Spike on SmackDown.
