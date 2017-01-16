5 UEFA Champions League underdogs this season

16 Jan 2017

Could Arsene Wenger finally win the much-coveted trophy

The biggest club tournament has always got a surprise or two to offer. Bringing in the best of players, the giants of Europe leave no stone unturned to lift the coveted trophy. Although no team has successfully defended the title, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are genuine contenders.

However, a few other teams are capable of stealing the limelight and make a mark. With the best teams from the top European teams participating in the competition, even the clubs that have never won the competition or are struggling for form, pose a threat to bigger teams.

Some teams don't have a remarkable pedigree in the tournament but have a strong enough squad to topple any team in their way. The underdogs always have the x-factor in them which the big teams fall prey to.

With the round of 16 draws already decided, we take a look at some of the teams that can cause an upset if they fulfil their potential:

#5 Arsenal

As has been the hallmark of Arsene Wenger, Arsenal display the most attractive football. But sometimes, that is simply not enough to win the tie and qualify. Add to that their ominous knockout fixture ever and ever again, fans are often left stranded.

However, on their day, they can upset any big team with their pace and creativity. With Bayern next, their UCL journey is on the edge, but Alexis Sanchez and co. can deliver it this time.

Their talented squad is finally showing consistency in the Premier league. In Europe, too, they were phenomenal in the group stage. With rumours of Wenger’s departure from the club at end of this season, he will be desperate to add the trophy he came so close to winning in 2006.

A good January signing and a bit of luck can really prove to be vital for the Gunners to see off Bayern and keep their hopes alive.