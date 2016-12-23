Transfers News and Rumours of the Day, 23rd December 2016

Diego Maradona could make a shock return to the Serie A

With just a week to go before the transfer window opens on January 1st, the transfer window heats up at a frenetic pace. The giants from the Bundesliga, Serie A, Premier League, Serie A and the Rest of Europe will be hoping that they can cement their positions in their respective title races with some reinforcements in the winter transfer window.

The football may have wrapped up in some leagues that have a winter break, but agents, players, directors of football and managers will all be fielding a lot of calls as the transfer market heats up.

Here are the biggest transfer news and rumours of the day:

Serie A

- Inter Milan are keen on a move for Luis Gustavo, according to a report in Il Corriere dello Sport. The Wolfsburg midfielder is disappointed with his club’s fortunes this season and is hoping to make a big money move to Inter Milan, with new manager Stefano Pioli hoping for reinforcements in midfield.

- Maradona is in talks for a shock return to Napoli, although in the role of a ‘team manager.’ The Argentine legend’s agent said, “Talks have been opened, but he needs the pitch, to feel the dressing room and be close to the players. He’d be perfect for the role of team manager. Maradona loves Napoli unconditionally and especially the fans. A man like him deserves a platform like that of a great Neapolitan theatre.”

- Juventus are seriously considering a bid for unsettled Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. The Bianconeri are looking for a creative midfielder to build their team around and are hoping that James is tempted by Juventus’ big money offer, with the Colombian also fielding offers from Chelsea and PSG. Juve CEO Beppe Marrotta refused to rule out a move for James in a press conference, adding fuel to the fire.

- With Inter Milan in the market for a central midfielder, manager Stefano Pioli is keen to add AS Monaco lynchpin Joao Moutinho. The Portuguese central midfield maestro has been a long term target, although prising him away from the principality will be a tall ask, especially since Monaco are in the title race in Ligue 1. However, Moutinho has not been central to coach Leonardo Jardim’s plans, and could be tempted with a loan move.