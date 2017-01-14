Why the WWE needs this Royal Rumble to be a hit

This year's match needs to be a big one for many reasons.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy 14 Jan 2017, 19:44 IST

Kane has provided plenty of memorable Royal Rumble moments.

The Royal Rumble is approaching, and the details of the event are coming into shape. Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Charlotte and Rich Swann will all be defending their belts, but for once, those matches aren’t really the feature of the night.

Each year, the Royal Rumble match is one of the most anticipated and analyzed aspects of the WWE calendar. The betting odds are tracked, and fans and experts alike make their picks for who will win the match. But beyond all that build, this Rumble could be one of the most important ones in years for the success of the WWE, and here’s why the WWE creative team needs to make sure that it is a memorable one for the right reasons.

Fans look forward to it

John Cena’s return at the Royal Rumble in 2008, which he won, got a huge reaction from the crowd.

Other than WrestleMania, perhaps no event creates the buzz among the WWE fans that the Royal Rumble does. Fans across the WWE Universe begin talking about who will be in the Rumble match and who has the best chance to win weeks or even months before it begins.

In the arena, counting down to the next entrant and anticipating the surprises has become quite a tradition, but that fan anticipation and participation can work in the wrong direction, too. One shaky booking decision, and the fans’ own excitement can stoke their disappointment later.