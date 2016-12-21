WWE Rumors: Wrestlemania 33 match card as confirmed by WON

The first Wrestlemania 33 promotional poster

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez predicted what the Wrestlemania 33 card would be. This is based on both the nature of ongoing storylines, as well as rumours/inside information. Here is the match card stated by him (the list excludes several other potential matches)

Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens:

The two best friends going head-to-head is something that has been teased for a while now. They were not ‘best friends’ for a few weeks but reunited at Roadblock: End Of The Line. According to Alvarez, the path that they are going to go is a one-on-one match with each other.

And it will not be for the Universal Championship. It will also likely be the end of Jericho’s WWE run before going on a tour with Fozzy.

Bayley vs. Charlotte:

Bayley and Charlotte started a feud after Roadblock: End Of The Line and they will likely have more than one match, which will culminate at Wrestlemania 33. Charlotte has an undefeated Pay-Per-View streak in singles & championship matches, and this will continue till the payoff at Wrestlemania 33, where Alvarez said Bayley would win the Raw Women’s Championship.

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman:

This match was first teased on the December 19th edition of Raw when Strowman attacked Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The match had been rumoured a few days before the episode of Raw. Alvarez said that Roman might win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble and Braun Strowman may win the Royal Rumble match itself.

Alvarez also stated that the intention of this would be for Roman to beat a giant to try to get more over.

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H

A no-brainer, this match has been building for a long time; even when Seth Rollins was Triple H’s lackey. However, what fueled the fire was Triple H turning on Seth Rollins to help Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship on the second Raw after Summerslam.

Since then, Triple H has not returned, and Seth Rollins has been waiting to confront The Game.

This match was rumoured to be pencilled in for Wrestlemania 32 but did not happen due to Rollins’ injury in November 2015. However, this has been a slow build to have a match at Wrestlemania 33. It was even hinted when Michael Cole said on Raw ”Roman Reigns wants the Universal Championship, but Seth Rollins wants Triple H”.

The King Of Kings is expected to return to television once the Football season ends.

Also read: Triple H expected to return to WWE television when the NFL season ends

Goldberg vs. Lesnar III

This is another no-brainer after Goldberg squashed Lesnar. It was reported after the Survivor Series squash of Brock Lesnar that Goldberg had signed another deal. The next night on Raw, Goldberg announced himself to be the first entry into the Royal Rumble, and a week later Paul Heyman announced that Brock Lesnar would be there as well.

The two icons will cross paths once more at the Rumble, and what follows will lead to a Wrestlemania 33 match.

It was rumoured after Summerslam that Shane McMahon was pencilled in to be Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlemania 33 opponent. However, even if that were the case, plans changed after Goldberg had his deal extended.

Shaquille O’ Neal vs. The Big Show

This match is a lock. The two giants had a confrontation at the 3rd Annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 32. After that, the two openly stated their intention to face off at Wrestlemania 33 and even challenged each other once more at the ESPYs, which John Cena hosted. There is no speculation regarding this match. It is happening

The Undertaker vs. John Cena - Title vs. Career

Due to the fact that it is the big money match, it is a lock to be the main event of Wrestlemania 33 if it does happen. This match was supposed to happen at Wrestlemania 32 in what would have been The Undertaker’s swan song. However, John Cena got injured early 2016 forcing WWE to change plans.

This long-awaited Wrestlemania match would see The Undertaker win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles, likely at the Royal Rumble. Alvarez said that while there is a chance that Cena could win the Rumble, he has already won it twice, so WWE would favour another talent like Braun Strowman to win it.

This match, according to Alvarez, may also involve The Phenom’s career on the line, as it would very likely be his final match. Doing a John Cena vs. The Undertaker match for the WWE Championship would hit many birds with one stone.

Firstly, the long awaited Undertaker-John Cena Wrestlemania match would finally translate into reality. Secondly, it would be the perfect place to have John Cena win the ever-evasive 16th World Championship. Thirdly, it would be the perfect sending off for The Undertaker.

