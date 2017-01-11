WWE SmackDown Live Results January 10th 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

An interesting edition of SmackDown Live saw the announcement of a huge match next week, and a big title match, plus a first time match

by Rohit Nath Report 11 Jan 2017, 06:19 IST

A huge break up was teased

SmackDown Live opened up with a video package highlighting the feud between Dean Ambrose and The Miz for the past three weeks.

Ambrose Asylum with The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse did not fare well in The Ambrose Asylum

The show in Baton Rouge kicked off with the Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose hosting the first episode of Ambrose Asylum in 2017. Dean Ambrose declared his entry to the Royal Rumble. He was about to introduce his guest and The Miz cut him out when his music played.

The Miz said that Ambrose was tainting the Intercontinental Championship which belonged to him. He too declared his entry to the Royal Rumble. The Miz demanded Ambrose hand over the Intercontinental Championship. Ambrose said that he did have something that belonged to him.

He gave The Miz his own “Miz participation award”. The Miz told Ambrose that he is a funny guy, and started assaulting him.

The Miz then held up Ambrose so Maryse could slap him, but Ambrose ducked and Maryse slapped The Miz instead. He then hit The Miz with the dirty deeds and handed Maryse the participation award.