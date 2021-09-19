10 AEW stars Randy Orton has destroyed with the RKO

One of the most decorated stars in WWE history, Randy Orton has an arsenal filled with top-notch moves. But none top the list quite like his finisher, the RKO. Known as the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment, the RKO has been used by Orton to put down opponents with ease regardless of size.

From Rey Mysterio to The Big Show, every single man who has faced Orton has tasted the RKO. Not only have current WWE Superstars been haunted by the destructive maneuver, but many current AEW stars have also been hit with the move by Randy Orton.

Many of these stars would agree that no finisher is as unique and elegant as the RKO. Take a look at the 10 AEW stars who have been destroyed by an RKO.

#10. AEW TNT Champion Miro wasn’t as tough when it came to taking an RKO from Randy Orton

AEW TNT Champion Miro (fka Rusev) is one of the most dominant man in the wrestling industry. However, Miro wasn’t as tough when it came to facing Randy.

The Viper had a few rivalries with The Bulgarian Brute on RAW and SmackDown. Miro was mostly on the receiving end of an RKO to end the match or segment.

On the September 25, 2017 episode of SmackDown, Aiden English hosted the Pride of Bulgaria Celebration for Miro. Randy crashed the celebration and hit Miro with a thunderous RKO.

#9. Randy Orton may have RKOed Matt Hardy to AEW

Matt Hardy is looking to make waves in AEW during the final years of his career. Hardy competed in WWE for several years, spread across many stints.

During his time in the company, Hardy had many matches with Randy. Most of their confrontations ended with Hardy taking an RKO from The Viper.

That’s not all, Randy was the last man to come across Matt before he left the company to join AEW. Hardy tried to confront Randy after the latter viciously attacked Edge and injured him.

The Broken one got nothing less than an RKO followed by an even more vicious assault by The Viper. Randy may have been the reason Matt was forced to leave for AEW.

