2-time RAW Tag Team Champions may not return to Triple H-led WWE after all

Triple H's WWE regime has produced quite a few shocks and turns in the industry, especially since he's brought back numerous names Vince McMahon released. Rumors regarding FTR returning to the promotion have been going around for months, but after AEW Revolution, those claims seem to be unfounded.

Once news broke that FTR's contracts would expire in April 2023, many WWE fans began to clamor for their return. These fantasies would soon become rumors once Dax Harwood noted that they were unsure if they'd remain with AEW. Naturally, fans ran with these statements and began to come up with theories on the duo's future.

Last night, FTR shockingly returned during AEW Revolution and completely laid out The Gunn Club. While this does set the story up, last week, a WRKD Wrestling report claimed that they are still set to defeat the brothers and recapture the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Now that they've officially returned, it seems that this rumor might have debunked all the WWE return theories.

"Shatter Machine!" Dax tweeted.

Now that they've returned to AEW and have made their intentions clear, it would be a massive fumble on Tony Khan's end not to strap the two to a rocket and push them to the moon.

Could Vince McMahon's return to WWE have influenced FTR's decision to possibly stay with AEW?

Naturally, while FTR are back in AEW, the duo could simply be there to help elevate The Gunn Club before eventually going off to WWE when their contracts expire. But could Vince McMahon's return have swayed them in their final decision?

"We ain’t done yet," Dax tweeted.

During an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the star seemed more hesitant about a future in the promotion after realizing that Vince McMahon is back.

"We talk about what I’m gonna do in the future, and now that I’m thinking about that, with him back at the helm… makes things a little questionable for me." (H/T 411Mania)

McMahon notably wanted FTR to undergo a more comedic gimmick that could have ruined their careers. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seem to prioritize their legacy, and with Vince back in the Stamford-based promotion, AEW might be the better decision after all.

