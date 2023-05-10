2-time WWE Tag Team Champions may reunite after 8 years to dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn quickly fulfilled many fans' dreams after dethroning The Usos. However, if Cody Rhodes teams up with his brother, the legendary Dustin Rhodes, their reign may be tragically short.

During their joint time in WWE, Cody and Dustin - as Stardust and Goldust - even reigned as the tag team champions before being dethroned by The Usos. After numerous attempts to regain the belts, the two eventually feuded before ending up in AEW years later. The brothers last teamed up in January 2020, on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

While this seems like a wild example, it may be the only way to really see Dustin back in the Stamford-based promotion. Additionally, at 54, having one last championship run could be the perfect way to close off a 35-year career.

Since Dustin Rhodes' AEW contract expires at the end of July this year, and the veteran once claimed that he's considering retirement, he could still sign with WWE. While in this scenario Dustin wouldn't be an in-ring competitor, he could still accompany Cody Rhodes to the ring and manage him.

The WWE legend might have changed his mind about retiring this year

While the veteran initially seemed to be content with hanging up his boots this year, during an interview on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dustin Rhodes echoed a starkly different sentiment.

"When you are 35 years in the business, and you're working pretty steadily on a television basis for so long, your body takes a toll, and I've had a lot of surgeries. My knees are getting bad, and it may be me saying 'maybe enough's enough.' But to answer you honestly? I don't know... Could I do it 365 days anymore? No, I couldn't." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Secretly, they say you can't have it, so go and make them see you and take that shit. Prove em all wrong. Fight for everything you believe in. Leave nothing on the table and go for it all.Secretly, they say you can't have it, so go and make them see you and take that shit. Prove em all wrong. #KeepSteppin Fight for everything you believe in. Leave nothing on the table and go for it all. Secretly, they say you can't have it, so go and make them see you and take that shit. Prove em all wrong. #KeepSteppin https://t.co/uzff6PEHn5

Due to his updated stance on his retirement, could Dustin Rhodes actually jump over to WWE when his contract expires in July and only wrestle part-time instead? At this stage, there's no way to predict his move, but this could allow the veteran to become involved with his brother's run to an eventual world championship run in the Stamford-based promotion.

