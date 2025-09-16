  • home icon
  24-time WWE champion to replace Big Bill as Eddie Kingston's opponent at AEW All Out? Exploring the chances

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:58 GMT
Eddie Kingston [Image via AEW's X]

AEW All Out is set to be a must-see event for All Elite Wrestling. It will feature some of the biggest showdowns of the year, holding great importance for AEW moving forward. One of the most anticipated showdowns is Big Bill taking on returning Eddie Kingston in a singles match. However, Tony Khan might be preparing a huge surprise for this match in the form of a 24-time WWE champion.

Khan could bring back the former WWE Champion, Chris Jericho, as a replacement for Big Bill at All Out. The Y2J has been out of AEW since April this year. However, he is still one of the biggest stars in the company at the moment. With AEW planning to make All Out a memorable show due to it going head-to-head with WWE's Wrestlepalooza, Jericho's return could be a game-changer.

Moreover, fans have been lambasting All Elite Wrestling for spoiling Eddie Kingston's much-awaited return. Many believed that The Mad King should have made a return in an epic feud instead of being involved in a random match with Big Bill. Therefore, to make up for that, Tony Khan might replace Bill with Chris Jericho to raise the star power of this match at AEW All Out.

It could be a major surprise for the fans that has the potential to grab a lot of eyeballs. Besides, it could kick off a feud between The Learning Tree and The Mad King following All Out. Moreover, Khan has already made it clear that he wants to bring back Jericho to All Elite Wrestling. Therefore, there are high chances for such an angle to unfold at AEW All Out later this week.

But with that said, it is just a speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Khan and his creative team have planned for this epic showdown between Big Bill and Eddie Kingston at the spectacle this Saturday.

Eddie Kingston is more determined than ever to make his return at AEW All Out

Eddie Kingston will make his return at AEW All Out after a break of more than a year. The Mad King has been out of action since NJPW Resurgence last year, where he lost his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd. Kingston suffered a leg injury during that bout and has been recovering from it for the past year.

However, when Big Bill made the challenge to him on AEW Collision last week, the 43-year-old could not help but accept. He issued a message on Threads, calling out Bill to send the location for a match. Kingston also revealed that he is done with the negotiations and cannot wait to be back in the ring.

“So got the phone call and the money is right contract is signed on my end. So Big Bill you dumb goofy b*****d just send loctation," wrote Eddie.
The former Continental Champion has been through a big setback this year. It will be interesting to see how his storybook comeback will play out this weekend in Toronto.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
