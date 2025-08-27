3 AEW factions that will split up soon

AEW is the land of factions. The Tony Khan-led creative team seemingly has an obsession with them, and most of them are booked quite strongly.

Unfortunately, due to many recent events, there is a possibility that some of them will disband soon. Hints were dropped at Forbidden Door 2025, and it is evident that the company's landscape is changing. Some faction members are destined to be massive singles stars, and Tony Khan might waste no time in pushing them to the main event scene.

Here are three AEW factions that will seemingly split up soon.

#3. The Death Riders

The Death Riders might have run their course. Ever since the group was formed, its members have been bullying the company's locker room. Their mode of operation is violent, and they are at their strongest when they are following leader Jon Moxley's orders.

When the former Dean Ambrose was the AEW World Champion, his group helped him retain the gold several times. However, ever since The Purveyor of Violence was dethroned, The Death Riders seem directionless.

Even though the faction has thousands of fans, many veterans don't see value in it. On Keepin' It 100, former WCW star Konnan recently called the stable underwhelming and highlighted its poor booking.

"Is there a more unassuming, underwhelming single group than Jon Moxley's group? I'll tell you why. Tell me who in that group is booked strong? Who has an individual program with anybody? Who gets any promo time? Who gets any character development? Why should we fear a 130-pound girl? Does Yuta ever win?"

Tony Khan might soon realize that The Death Riders have become redundant, and there is no point pushing them. He might split them and focus on booking their members in strong storylines individually.

#2. Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate

The Hurt Syndicate consists of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and manager MVP. The All Mighty and The Standard of Excellence had a brilliant AEW World Tag Team Title reign. However, at Forbidden Door, they were dethroned in humiliating fashion.

Both Benjamin and Lashley are extraordinary in-ring competitors. They could easily be massive solo stars in All Elite Wrestling. Neither is getting any younger, so Tony Khan might split this faction and push its active members as solo acts. Benjamin could be an amazing TNT or Unified Champion. Meanwhile, the AEW World Championship would look immaculate on Lashley's shoulder.

#1. The Matriarchy

The Matriarchy was born from the ashes of The Patriarchy. Led by Mother Wayne, this faction, apart from her, consists of Killswitch, Nick Wayne, and Kip Sabian. At Forbidden Door 2025, the former Luchasaurus and Sabian locked horns with Cope and the faction's ex-leader, Christian Cage. They suffered a humiliating defeat because Sabian and the former TNT Champion were not on the same page.

After the defeat, Sabian told Mother Wayne that he did not trust Killswitch. Fans are speculating that the 40-year-old is leaving The Matriarchy and is going to be pushed as a singles star. If this happens, the days of this faction are numbered. Only time will tell what the future holds for the stable.

