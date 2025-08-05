3 AEW Names Who Took Subtle Digs at WWE After Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 Return

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:54 GMT
Former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar [Image Credits: WWE's X profile]

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE this past weekend at SummerSlam on Sunday. The Beast Incarnate arrived after the conclusion of the main event Street Fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which ended with The American Nightmare recapturing his Undisputed Championship. The PLE closed with Lesnar laying out Cena with an F5, seemingly reigniting their rivalry.

The former Universal Champion's comeback has drawn a lot of criticism from many viewers, mainly because the star was apparently involved in Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit against WWE and former chairman Vince McMahon over sexual assault and trafficking allegations. Lesnar's return has also sparked reactions from several pro wrestling personalities, including some working in AEW.

Let us look at three of these All Elite names who seemingly took aim at the sports entertainment juggernaut for bringing back The Next Big Thing at SummerSlam.

#1. Former AEW and WWE champion, Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland was released by WWE in 2021 after a brief, two-year stint. The Realest signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and, over the next three years, elevated himself to become one of the company's top names. He is a former AEW World Champion and could soon have the distinction of being the second AEW Unified Champion.

Swerve has rarely shied away from discussing his time at the Stamford-based company and his dealings with it both before and after his exit. Shortly after SummerSlam Sunday, The Moghul took to X/Twitter to share a picture of the fictional character Franklin Saint from Snowfall looking despondent:

Although Strickland's exact intentions behind his tweet are ambiguous, fans have assumed that the former WWE NXT North American Champion was possibly reacting, maybe with some disappointment, to World Wrestling Entertainment bringing back Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

#2. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone made her All Elite Wrestling debut last year and has emerged as a force of nature on AEW programming. The CEO reigns as the company's TBS Champion, a title she has held for well over 400 days. She also holds numerous belts from various companies outside of AEW, a feat that has given rise to her latest moniker, "Eight Belts" Mone.

Mercedes, who established herself internationally through her work as Sasha Banks in WWE, left the company in 2022, reportedly due to creative disputes, among other issues. The CEO has since alluded to the difficulties she faced while employed by the promotion, as well as after her departure, in interviews.

Shortly after SummerSlam Sunday, Mercedes took to X/Twitter to post a close-up of Hangman Adam Page's face from a match graphic in which The Cowboy sported an enraged expression.

Fans in the comments section seemed convinced that Mone was likely sharing her response to the Stamford-based company's reintroduction of Brock Lesnar on their programming, despite the lawsuit he is involved in.

#1. AEW CEO Tony Khan

A large number of wrestling fans have reacted negatively to Brock Lesnar's return to WWE, not to mention the promotion's preemptive decision to cancel post-show press conferences, seemingly to avoid questions about the former WWE World Champion's comeback. This has evidently led to a decent boost in conversations about and interest in the AEW product.

As if in response to those fans and their appreciation for AEW, All Elite head honcho Tony Khan took to X/Twitter shortly after SummerSlam Sunday to thank viewers for watching his company's programming and to hype up this week's AEW Dynamite.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! AEW is having an excellent 2025 because of all of you watching the @AEWonTV + ppv shows! See you this week on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!" Khan wrote.
The timing of TK's post, according to social media users, seemed to tease the possibility that Khan was taking a subtle shot at WWE over Brock Lesnar's return.

