Paul Heyman is often considered the greatest wrestling manager of all time. Throughout his career, he has managed names such as The Big Show, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and more. Currently, he is managing former WWE Champion Seth Rollins and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

To become a Paul Heyman guy, a wrestler is supposed to have certain qualities. They need to not only be immaculate in the squared circle but also have immense charisma. A few such names are in All Elite Wrestling, and it will be interesting to see them work with the WWE legend in the future.

Here are 3 AEW stars who could become a perfect "Paul Heyman guy" someday.

#3. MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of AEW's biggest stars. He is currently in a storyline with The Hurt Syndicate, and if things go according to plan, he might join the faction soon. Interestingly, he is a tailor-made "Paul Heyman guy". MJF has 'global star' written all over him, and he has proven this time after time.

The Salt of the Earth is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion and a former AEW International Champion. Although he is committed to the Jacksonville-based company for the foreseeable future, there might be a day when he signs with WWE. And when that happens, Heyman should become his manager.

Interestingly, many personalities in the Stamford-based company rate Friedman highly. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE legend Teddy Long said that the Salt of the Earth would achieve immense success in the multi-billion-dollar company.

"I like MJF. I hope he does get the opportunity and go to the WWE one day." said Long.

#2. Hangman Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page's professional wrestling journey has been nothing short of inspirational. He is an AEW original and one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He has been part of several important storylines and has played a massive role in making the Jacksonville-based company a North American wrestling juggernaut.

Like MJF, he seems committed to All Elite Wrestling for now. However, his mind might change in the future. The former AEW World Champion would be a stellar addition to World Wrestling Entertainment. Furthermore, his career would be elevated to the next level if he becomes a "Paul Heyman guy".

#1. Powerhouse Hobbs and Paul Heyman could create magic

Powerhouse Hobbs still has a lot to achieve in All Elite Wrestling. The 34-year-old is currently in the Opps faction and the reigning AEW World Trios Champion with his stablemates, Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe. He has held the TNT Championship once, and according to thousands of fans worldwide, he is a future world champion.

Hobbs has not shown signs of leaving the Tony Khan-owned company anytime soon. However, predicting the future is hard. He fits the WWE prototype and has the potential to be a top guy in the Stamford-based company. If he signs with World Wrestling Federation someday, it will be interesting to watch Heyman manage him.

