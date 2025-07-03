3 AEW stars who have a better Spear than Roman Reigns

The Spear is one of the most trusted and used maneuvers in WWE and AEW. While it's a transitional move for some, others have adopted it as their finisher.

The iconic move has been Roman Reigns' finishing maneuver for years, and he has won numerous matches and titles by using it throughout his career. Some fans even consider his spear to be the best right now. Apart from the Tribal Chief, names such as Goldberg, Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair, and more regularly apply the move on their opponents. Interestingly, it's even popular in All Elite Wrestling.

Multiple AEW stars deliver amazing spears. Sometimes, they even look better than the ones given by Roman Reigns.

Here are three AEW stars who have a better Spear than Roman Reigns.

#3. The Beast Mortos

The Beast Mortos is one of the coolest wrestlers Tony Khan has at his disposal. Since joining AEW, he has become a fan favorite. He regularly features on Dynamite and Collision, and all his matches are fast-paced, hard-hitting, and quite entertaining. He has various moves in his arsenal, including the trusted Spear.

From time to time, the luchador is seen using the maneuver on his opponents, and it is certainly a thing of beauty. Mortos's spears look extremely brutal and can neutralize even the toughest men within seconds. The reigning ROH World Champion Bandido was recently on the receiving end of this move, and it is safe to say that he didn't enjoy it.

#2. Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland

AEW star Adam Copeland is a wrestling legend. The WWE Hall of Famer signed with the Jacksonville-based company in 2023 and soon established himself as a serious world title contender. He has been using the Spear since the late 90s, and it has helped him win gold time after time. Many fans believe that he delivers the move better than Roman Reigns.

In a 2021 interview with Ryan Satin, the Rated R Superstar said that his favorite spear of all time is the one he delivered on Jeff Hardy mid-air at WrestleMania 17.

"It’s the only one I’ve seen that took place 15-20 feet in the air and the margin for error was so razor-thin and the fact that we pulled it off and were able to walk away from it, it’s got to be the one. There’s a reason it’s played so consistently. The utter trust that Jeff placed in me to be able to pull that off and keep him as safe as possible,” said the former Edge. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

#1. Bobby Lashley

AEW star Bobby Lashley is one of the most feared men in all of wrestling. Every move of his is devastating. However, one spear and it's game over for his opponents. Some say that he is stronger than Reigns, so his spears are much more painful to take.

The Almighty has been using the Spear for years. He is one-half of the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions with Shelton Benjamin and a member of the Hurt Syndicate. Apart from the spear, some of his most-used moves are the dominator, flatliner, running powerslam, and more.

