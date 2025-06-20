3 AEW stars Bryan Danielson must compete against if he makes an in-ring return 

AEW star Bryan Danielson recently made a rare appearance on a Ring of Honor taping at Arena Mexico. Fans in attendance exploded when his music hit, proving that he is immensely missed.

Interestingly, a recent Fightful Select report stated that Danielson is going to wrestle again. The American Dragon's last match in All Elite Wrestling took place at WrestleDream 2024, where his former stablemate Jon Moxley dethroned him. Furthermore, Moxley and the Death Riders brutalized him, causing him to leave the venue on a stretcher.

The former AEW World Champion has unfinished business, and if he returns, Tony Khan must set him loose. The company has many names who can match him in the ring, and fans are hoping to see some dream matches.

Here are three AEW stars Bryan Danielson must compete against if he makes an in-ring return.

#3. Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler Yuta is one of AEW's rising stars. The 28-year-old is a member of the dreaded Death Riders. He is one of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's trusted companions and is being groomed to be a future main eventer. Interestingly, he was once close to Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon was Yuta's mentor until the latter betrayed him.

If Danielson returns, Tony Khan must book a match between the former Blackpool Combat Club members. Their history and story are fascinating, and fans deserve a satisfying conclusion. This mentor vs. mentee match has the potential to be a legendary bout. It is unlikely that the former WWE star will put Yuta over, but the showdown will certainly deliver.

#2. Kenny Omega

The Earth stood still when Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson battled for the first time in AEW. The match had immense hype, and unsurprisingly, it delivered. Unfortunately, it ended in a time limit draw. Fans worldwide seemingly wanted a winner, and thankfully, Tony Khan can still make their dreams come true.

If the American Dragon returns, there must be a Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega II. Even though both men are past their prime, they still possess the capabilities to deliver five-star performances.

If Omega becomes AEW Unified Champion at All In, a title match between the two juggernauts could happen at a future pay-per-view. The Best Bout Machine would probably go over the American Dragon. However, it is possible that the former WWE Champion dethrones The Cleaner and becomes the new Unified Champion.

#1. Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley: The final chapter

The history between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley is legendary. They were both once signed to WWE and were members of AEW's Blackpool Combat Club. They were inseparable until Moxley's intentions turned ill. The former Lunatic Fringe betrayed and humiliated the American Dragon. Danielson has not been seen on AEW TV since his WrestleDream 2024 defeat to Moxley. However, this story is far from over.

If Bryan Danielson returns for one match only, it should be against the Death Riders' leader. The leader of the Yes! Movement will enter this potential bout with only one thing in his mind: Vengeance. A final match between the modern-day greats would be a gift from the gods of professional wrestling.

