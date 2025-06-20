AEW News & Rumor Roundup: 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion teases return, Update on Bryan Danielson, Mercedes Mone is ready for title defense

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we've got news involving top stars like Mercedes Mone and Bryan Danielson, to name a few.

A former WWE Champion has teased a return to Tony Khan's promotion. Elsewhere, Mercedes Mone has sent a message ahead of her title defense, and what's happening with Bryan Danielson? Find out as we dive into the top news making the rounds in the world of All Elite Wrestling:

#5. Chris Jericho teases return to AEW

After more than two months of absence from All Elite Wrestling television, Chris Jericho has hinted at his imminent return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been absent since losing the ROH World Title to Bandido at Dynasty 2025. His last televised appearance came on the April 9 edition of Dynamite, where he stormed off after a confrontation with Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

During his time away, Jericho was on tour with his band, Fozzy. However, a recent repost from The Demo God on X (formerly Twitter) caught the attention of fans. The post read:

"It looks like the boss is ready to make his return to the ring."

Chris Jericho reposted this comment. [Image via WebGuyJames' X]

#4. Eddie Kingston provides a major update amid AEW absence

Eddie Kingston has addressed rumors of a potential return ahead of All In: Texas. The former AEW Continental Champion has been sidelined for over a year due to injuries sustained during a match at NJPW Resurgence. A key figure in Tony Khan's promotion since 2020, Kingston’s absence has been noticeable on weekly programming.

In a recent vlog with wrestler and trainer Cezar Bononi, Kingston clarified that he is doing “fine” physically but remains mentally and emotionally cautious about returning. He admitted he felt “down and out” during recovery, gained weight, and wasn’t ready to be rushed back.

“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training. Which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that," he said.

Kingston also noted he needed to resolve some “business stuff” before resuming in-ring action. As of now, no official return date has been set.

#3. Update on Bryan Danielson’s future after AEW return

Bryan Danielson’s surprise return at the ROH x CMLL Global Wars tapings after Grand Slam: Mexico went off the air has raised questions about the future of his in-ring career.

The American Dragon, who hadn’t appeared on AEW programming since losing the All Elite Wrestling World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, returned this past Wednesday to save Blue Panther from an attack by Shane Taylor Promotions. Danielson’s unexpected physical involvement suggested a potential return to action.

According to a report by Fightful, Tony Khan may be planning a feud between Danielson and Wheeler Yuta. The Death Riders member has been seen using Bryan's signature moves amid the latter's absence, possibly to tease a rivalry. However, no official match has been confirmed yet.

#2. Mercedes Mone sends a message ahead of major title defense outside AEW

Mercedes Mone is preparing for a title defense outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. After defeating Zeuxis to win the CMLL World Women’s Championship at Grand Slam: Mexico, Moné was challenged by rising star La Catalina for the title at FantasticaMania Mexico on June 20.

In response to Catalina’s comments on the Informa Show, The CEO posted on X in Spanish, “Nos vemos mañana perra,” meaning “See you tomorrow, b**ch!”

Meanwhile, Mone is also set to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12.

#1. Rikishi weighs in on lawsuit against Jon Moxley and AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently commented on the ongoing civil lawsuit filed by production crew member Christopher Dispensa against AEW and Jon Moxley. The lawsuit alleges that Moxley shoved Dispensa during his Steel Cage Match against Kenny Omega on the May 10, 2023, edition of Dynamite, causing injuries that required neck and shoulder surgeries.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the wrestling veteran questioned why Dispensa was at ringside without any production gear.

“Why would he be around the ring if he didn’t have a da*n camera or anything? What is he producing out there with nothing? Obviously, he knows what the business is. He knows what the wrestlers do in and out [of] the ring. That’s what happens when you’re in the way of wrestlers. Get the hell out of the way. You’re gonna get hurt," he said. [H/T: Wrestling NewsCo]

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion and Moxley have not issued comments on the ongoing litigation.

