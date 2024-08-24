3 AEW stars who could join WWE under Triple H and 2 who likely won't

AEW and WWE are currently the two top wrestling promotions in the US. Competition between the two rival companies is at an all-time high, with All Elite Wrestling returning to Wembley Stadium for All In 2024 this Sunday, and the Triple H-led promotion enjoying one of the best hot streaks in its programming history recently.

Over the past couple of years, several major names have been traded between WWE and the Tony Khan-led promotion, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Adam Copeland, and now possibly Ricochet. Interestingly, a report from earlier this month claimed that the sports entertainment juggernaut is interested in continuing to bring in promising and recently underutilized names from the All Elite locker room, such as Ricky Starks, Daniel Garcia, and The Lucha Bros.

Amid such rumors surrounding the future of the aforementioned AEW stars, let us consider three wrestlers who could leave the company for WWE and two who are unlikely to.

Could jump ship to WWE - #1: Wardlow

Wardlow's booking in AEW has been a common point of criticism from fans and industry veterans alike, who have called out Tony Khan for not properly utilizing the former TNT Champion despite his immense surge in popularity a couple of years ago. The War Dog has not been seen in action since failing to dethrone Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Big Business in March, leading audiences to question his current status in AEW.

Although Wardlow expressed his desire to regain his past momentum on social media earlier this year, many believe that Mr. Mayhem's All Elite career trajectory may have been undermined by his recent presentation as muscle for The Undisputed Kingdom. Given WWE's historically proven preference for competitors possessing a similar build and skills like those of Wardlow's, the possibility of the Ohio native leaving All Elite Wrestling to join WWE cannot be denied.

Could leave AEW - #2: Ricky Starks

Lots of speculation has arisen recently regarding the status of Ricky Starks in All Elite Wrestling. The Absolute has been absent from the squared circle since he and Big Bill were knocked out of the 2024 World Tag Team Title Tournament earlier this year by Top Flight. A report from Dave Meltzer from some time ago claimed that Starks is likely to be WWE-bound once his All Elite contract expires. Stroke Daddy called out the credibility of rumors about him on social media, although conjecture continued to grow in the meantime.

During the media call for All In 2024 a couple of days ago, Tony Khan revealed that Ricky Starks was still under contract with AEW. That said, the fact remains that the former FTW Champion has not been featured on television in months, which could prompt him to consider moving to WWE, where he has an abundance of friends, associates, and past rivals - including Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk - who are likely to support his career in the promotion. Although Khan may still have time to bring Ricky Starks back on All Elite programming, the former World Tag Team Champion could make his exit from the promotion if he is not showcased properly.

Could head out - #3: Saraya

Saraya's time in AEW has been a mixed bag in terms of booking. While The Anti-Diva won the AEW Women's World Championship in her homeland of London, England at last year's iteration of All In, it seems she may not appear on this year's version of the pay-per-view after failing to win the 2024 Owen Hart Cup earlier this year and losing to Toni Storm for the world title this week on Dynamite's UK television debut in Cardiff, Wales.

Regular viewers of AEW have been vocal regarding Saraya's creative handling over the past year. Pertinently, a recent report revealed that the English star's contract with the promotion is due to expire in some time, with both sides supposedly in the middle of negotiations. If Tony Khan's offer and subsequent plans for Saraya prove inadequate for the former Divas Champion, the latter could very well return to her old stomping grounds in WWE to work with its thriving women's locker room after her All Elite Wrestling deal runs out.

Likely to stay in AEW - #1: Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland currently sits at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling. The New Flavor will defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a Title vs. Career match at All In 2024. The former Moghul Embassy leader's presentation on All Elite programming has been top tier for most of 2024, and recent reports indicate that Swerve could be locked in to continue his long-term feud with Hangman Adam Page regardless of the outcome of his match against Danielson this Sunday.

During a recent interview, Strickland revealed that he is re-negotiating his current deal with All Elite Wrestling. His words, taken in conjunction with his prior comments highlighting the exposure he has enjoyed in the company, suggest that the former WWE Superstar will likely continue to be a part of AEW for a considerable duration of time.

Likely to stay - #2: Daniel Garcia

Speculations regarding the future of Daniel Garcia have snowballed since he was brutalized and piledriven by MJF on Dynamite earlier this year. While recent reports suggest that the former ROH Pure Champion has been weighing his options between AEW and WWE, it should be noted that Garcia has been alluded to on All Elite Wrestling programming frequently en route to All In 2024.

MJF is poised to defend his American Championship against Will Ospreay at Wembley this Sunday. While reports indicate that Daniel Garcia had still not re-signed with All Elite Wrestling as of earlier this month, certain sources in the company were supposedly optimistic that The Red Death will stay on in AEW. Should he decide to continue his career in All Elite Wrestling, Garcia could make a massive comeback by confronting Friedman at All In 2024 to spark off a star-making rivalry.

