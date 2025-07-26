3 AEW stars who should not lose their championship in 2025

Just two weeks ago, AEW hosted its biggest show of the year, All In: Texas. The event witnessed multiple new champions being crowned, while several others retained in the course of the pay-per-view.All Elite Wrestling is now gearing up for its next major show, Forbidden Door 2025, set to emanate from London, England, in August. As may be expected, the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming this year might witness a few titles changing hands. However, in this article, let us look at three stars who arguably should not lose their belts before 2026.#1. AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika OkadaKazuchika Okada walked into the Continental Classic last year as the defending Continental Champion, a belt he had dethroned Eddie Kingston for earlier in 2024. The Rainmaker ended up winning the C2 by defeating Ricochet and Will Ospreay, respectively, in the semi-finals and finals at AEW Worlds End, making history and emerging as one of the greatest tournament wrestlers in the world today.This year, Okada resurrected his iconic rivalry with Kenny Omega after the latter dethroned Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship at Revolution 2025. The two men faced off once again at All In 2025 in a bout to crown the inaugural AEW Unified Champion, with the former NJPW ace emerging victorious, thanks in great part due to the interference of his new manager, Don Callis.Okada is currently locked in a feud with Swerve Strickland. While The Realest could be a worthy candidate to dethrone the Japanese star, it can be argued that Okada should be booked to hold on to the belt and reign dominantly for the rest of the year to legitimize the Unified Title. He could even make history once again and retain the strap by winning the 2025 Continental Classic, building up his stock further.#2. AEW TBS Champion Mercedes MoneMercedes Mone won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with one goal in mind - adding the AEW Women's World Championship to her collection of belts. Unfortunately, her mission was thwarted by the defending champion Toni Storm, who successfully retained her title against The CEO at All In: Texas earlier this month.Despite being handed her first singles loss in the company at Globe Life Field, Mercedes is still the reigning AEW TBS Champion, a belt she won by defeating Willow Nightingale at last year's Double or Nothing. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has defended the title against numerous challengers and will likely continue doing so for the rest of 2025.It is unlikely that Mone is finished with the All Elite Women's World Championship, and just recently she defended one of her many belts in England. Despite her setback against 'Timeless' Toni at All In 2025, Mercedes could be booked to hold on to her TBS Title for the rest of the year, while losing her other belts over the next several months.This way, whoever dethrones Mone for the TBS Championship next year will be automatically elevated to greater stardom.#3. AEW World Champion Hangman PageAdam Page's first AEW World Championship reign began when The Cowboy finally defeated Kenny Omega at Full Gear 2021. Unfortunately, his run with the belt lasted for less than 200 days, including defenses against Bryan Danielson, Lance Archer, Adam Cole, and Dante Martin before he dropped the strap to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022.Fans have regularly expressed their dissatisfaction with how the promotion had booked its supposed main character's first championship reign. Three years have passed since then, and Page has once again regained the World Title after submitting Jon Moxley in a brutal Texas Death Match at All In 2025.The Hangman's triumph over The One True King two weeks ago in Texas still has fans buzzing. To solidify Page as the top name of the men's division, AEW could book him to retain his title throughout the second half of 2025.It remains to be seen if Hangman will be able to do that, as he is scheduled for a World Championship rematch against Mox this coming week on Dynamite.