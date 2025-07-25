3 AEW stars who could miss Forbidden Door 2025

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England, on August 24, 2025. Following the huge success of All In: Texas, fans are eager to see what Tony Khan has in store for the London pay-per-view.We could see some exciting dream matches at the highly anticipated cross-promotional event. Top stars like Hangman Page, MJF, Toni Storm, and Swerve Strickland will represent team AEW against the best talents of NJPW and other promotions during this show.However, some major stars might not be able to compete at the high-profile pay-per-view. In this article, let's look at three AEW stars who could miss Forbidden Door 2025.#3. Will Ospreay could miss the London pay-per-viewDuring the latest episode of Dynamite, Will Ospreay provided some concerning updates about his health. The Aerial Assassin revealed that he has two herniated discs in his C2 and C6, which will keep him out of action for a while.However, Ospreay told the fans that several doctors have called his condition &quot;treatable,&quot; and he would likely be back in time to compete at the cross-promotional pay-per-view involving AEW and NJPW. However, renowned pro wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer was shocked to hear that Ospreay would return in a month, as his injury is much worse than expected.According to Meltzer, the nature of Ospreay's injury should ideally keep him out for nearly a year. Will Ospreay has openly expressed his desire to compete at The O2 Arena in the past, which might explain his attempt to return so soon from his injury.However, Tony Khan might not allow The Aerial Assassin to be a part of the major event. The Commonwealth Kingpin is one of the biggest assets to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and TK might not be willing to risk his health.While he would be disappointed to miss a show in front of his home crowd, it would enable him to recover properly from his severe injuries.#2. Kenny Omega might not appear at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025At All In: Texas, Kenny Omega lost a hard-hitting contest against Kazuchika Okada. With this loss, The Best Bout Machine also lost the opportunity to become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.According to recent reports, The Cleaner is set to take time off from the squared circle. After being away from in-ring competition for the entirety of 2024, Kenny Omega might be gradually shifting towards a lighter work schedule to extend his career.Omega's absence will give other stars a chance to step up and leave their mark. The former AEW World Champion might stay away for 2-3 months before eventually returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.While Omega's absence would definitely impact the quality of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, AEW has enough quality wrestlers to make up for his non-appearance.#1. Jon Moxley could take some time offJon Moxley is all set to battle Hangman Page for the AEW World Title in the next episode of Dynamite. Having lost the title just a few weeks ago, The One True King is likely to be defeated in this match.The Purveyor of Violence could take a break from AEW if he fails to reclaim the coveted championship. The Death Riders' leader has been the chief antagonist in All Elite Wrestling for the past 11 months, and it’s time for some other major heels to step up.The Death Riders' arc could reach its conclusion this week with Moxley's probable loss to Hangman Page. Tony Khan could write Jon Moxley off TV by having the Death Riders attack him after his World Title match.The incident would give The One True King a much-needed break, as he has carried the main event scene for the past year. Additionally, it would also allow him to return with a babyface persona to face his allies.It would also mean that Moxley would not be able to compete at Forbidden Door 2025. However, The Ace of All Elite Wrestling would not mind missing the London pay-per-view, as he would be more concerned with putting over Hangman Page and the Death Riders.