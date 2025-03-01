3 AEW stars Triple H must avoid bringing back to WWE

Former WWE Champion Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based company. Under his creative leadership, the promotion has been thriving.

Ever since the inception of AEW, several names from World Wrestling Entertainment have switched to the Tony Khan-led company. Interestingly, movement from the other direction has also happened. The Game has signed talents such as Penta, Ricky Saints, Jade Cargill, and more.

Additionally, The King of Kings has brought back former AEW stars CM Punk and Andrade, who were initially members of the Stamford-based company's roster.

The Cerebral Assassin's business decisions have certainly paid off. However, he needs to be careful in the future because too much of the same can prove to be detrimental.

Here are three AEW stars Triple H must avoid bringing back to WWE:

#3. Keith Lee

Keith Lee was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2021. The 40-year-old was immensely successful on the developmental brand, as he won the NXT Championship and the North American Championship once each.

However, Lee could not replicate the same success on the main roster. He was booked poorly and also suffered numerous health issues. Eventually, the star was released in November 2021. The Limitless made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in February 2022.

Just like his main roster stint in the Stamford-based company, Lee's AEW run has been underwhelming. Although he is a former AEW World Tag Team Champion, fans at times forget that he is signed to the company. The veteran is currently sidelined due to injury-related issues, and reports suggest that his contract will end soon.

If Keith Lee leaves the Jacksonville-based company following the expiration of his contract, Triple H must make sure not to sign him because he is injury-prone and is not as skillful in the ring as he was before.

#2. Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya is already a wrestling legend. In the Stamford-based company, she achieved massive success by winning the WWE Divas Championship twice and the NXT Women's Championship once. Unfortunately, throughout her career, she has been plagued by injuries.

The English professional wrestler reportedly still has a good relationship with Triple H. She has previously hinted at rejoining her previous workplace. Notably, her contract with Tony Khan's company is set to expire this September. However, The Game must think twice before offering the erstwhile Paige a contract. The company has a vision for the future, and including a star, who is arguably past her prime, could prove to be detrimental.

#1. Miro

Miro was released from AEW last month. There are strong speculations that he will soon return to WWE. However, if this happens, it could be disastrous.

The former Rusev enjoyed considerable success in World Wrestling Entertainment during his previous stint that spanned from 2010 to 2020. The former United States Champion was immensely over, but it has been a long time since that era ended. At this point, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut's focus is on pushing younger talents.

If Miro shows up, there is a probability that he will be used to put up-and-coming stars over. He is almost 40, and it is unlikely that Triple H will ever book The Bulgarian Brute in main event storylines. Hence, it would be ideal for both Miro and WWE to stay away from each other.

