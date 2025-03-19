3 AEW storylines that were dropped without any explanation

Since AEW's inception, Tony Khan has placed special emphasis on storytelling. While some of the company's storylines have received praise from fans and veterans, a few are now infamous. Arguably, one of the company's best angles was Hangman Adam Page's pursuit and eventual conquest of the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, it appeared that nobody enjoyed the confusing MJF vs. Adam Cole feud.

All Elite Wrestling has created good as well as not-so-good storylines. However, occasionally, some of them got dropped without any explanation. Here are three such examples:

#3. Jeff Jarrett's retirement tour

Jeff Jarrett joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022. The 57-year-old is an industry legend. He has represented WWE and the now-defunct WCW. In 2002, he co-founded TNA. Earlier this year, The Last Outlaw announced that he was going on a retirement tour, and the crown jewel of this campaign would be the AEW World Championship.

However, this storyline was dropped right after he lost to Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite #278. During a recent episode of the Fightful Select podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Tony Khan simply moved away from it because it was not working.

"It wasn’t good, it didn’t work, and they moved away from it." said Sapp. [H/T Ringside News]

Hopefully, Jarrett will still receive a memorable sendoff because his contribution to the wrestling business is huge. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the AEW star.

#2. Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and Serena Deeb's rivalry didn't even begin

Britt Baker was sidelined due to injury for several months in 2024. After she returned, she challenged Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at All In. However, Baker failed to win this match. At Dynamite's Fifth Anniversary show, she locked horns with Serena Deeb and defeated her in under 12 minutes. It looked like D.M.D. and Deeb would enter a rivalry, but it never happened.

On Dynamite #267, after Baker defeated Penelope Ford, Deeb showed up. However, the former Women's Champion kept repeating the phrase, "Nobody cares." This demeanor seemed unscripted and raised many eyebrows. D.M.D. has not been seen on any of the company's programs since then, which means the Baker-Deeb rivalry never really kicked off. It is not known when the former champion will make her return.

#1. The Mercedes Mone and Kamille's feud ending felt abrupt and incomplete

In mid-2024, Mercedes Mone allied with former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille. The 32-year-old acted as The CEO's onscreen bodyguard. She did her job well for a while, but cracks soon formed in this partnership.

Eventually, Mone got frustrated with The Brickhouse and decided to fire her. However, right before she could do that, the former NWA star quit on her. Fans were expecting a lot from this storyline.

They wanted to see the two women locking horns. Since this alliance ended, Kamille has not appeared in the company's programs. It seems that only Tony Khan knows what he has planned for The Brickhouse.

