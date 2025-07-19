3 big stars' careers getting ruined in AEW

AEW recently enjoyed a new high after its All In: Texas PPV was received positively by fans and wrestling purists alike. The show had everything: high-stakes contests that affected the landscape of All Elite Wrestling, shocking returns, betrayals that fans didn't see coming, and the thing that has become the USP of the Jacksonville-based promotion's product, i.e., raw, unfiltered in-ring action.So, who made this all possible? Without question, it's the promotion's talent. At All In, many of the company's major stars made appearances, including some who returned after being away from TV for some time. To say that the AEW roster is stacked is an understatement. However, not everyone on the roster has seen bright days in the promotion.With that in mind, in this article, we examine three stars whose careers are being ruined in All Elite Wrestling:#3 Wardlow's career is in jeopardy in AEWThe last time we saw Wardlow on AEW Television was March 2024. At the time, it was reported that Mr. Mayhem was out due to injury. However, recent reports stated that the 37-year-old was cleared to wrestle.Despite seemingly being medically fit to compete, the former TNT Champion is yet to make his return to All Elite Wrestling in an in-ring capacity. Wardlow's last known appearance in an AEW context came at All In: Texas, where he was reportedly seen backstage.While the reason for his extended absence remains undisclosed, it hints at Tony Khan not having any plans for him. If Wardlow is indeed cleared to compete, then his not being utilised is a major problem, considering the calibre of star he has become over the years.Wardlow's career might potentially be ruined if he stays on in All Elite Wrestling.#2 Keith LeeKeith Lee has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion for almost two years now. Initially, it was due to an undisclosed health concern. However, Lee recently stated that his absence from All Elite Wrestling was not because of continuing injury issues and that his return was up to the promotion to decide.Moreover, Lee has been active on social media and was recently seen updating a fan that he won't be present at All In.While nothing can be said concretely, the Limitless One, through his recent messages, has all but confirmed that it's the lack of creative plans that have kept him from returning to the promotion.With that said, Lee's wrestling career needs a kickstart, but his future in pro-wrestling might be served better outside of All Elite Wrestling.#1. Britt BakerOnce the face of the women's division in AEW, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.'s fall from grace warrants examination. The former Women's World Champion has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024.It must be noted that Baker's absence is not due to any injury. There were even reports earlier that the star was actively looking for a way out of Tony Khan's promotion. Moreover, Khan indirectly mentioned ahead of All In that the right opportunity to reintroduce Baker into the All Elite Wrestling fold had not yet presented itself.Having no creative plans for months for a top name like Baker hurts her relevancy and star power in the business. Baker might be better off leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion to preserve her stature as one of the best women wrestlers in the business right now.