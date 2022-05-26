3 Big Takeaways from AEW Dynamite (May 25, 2022)

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite was the 'Go-Home' edition of the show, as we head to Double or Nothing this weekend. Perhaps the biggest pay-per-view that the promotion has staged in quite some time, both hopes and expectations are high for this special night.

AEW has already crashed the party in Las Vegas, as Dynamite was presented live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Under the bright lights of Sin City, All Elite Wrestling and owner Tony Khan unleashed an outstanding episode this week.

Having said that, let's take a look at three things that stood out on this week's AEW Dynamite:

#3 Wardlow continues his rise to superstardom

The best big man in AEW right now took one more step towards freedom as he beat both the odds and Shawn Spears to gain a shot at MJF.

Wardlow's tormentors continued their wicked ways this week as The Salt of the Earth and The Chairman threw everything but the kitchen sink at him, only to be thwarted in the end. Needless to say, the audience already knew who their favorite was from the minute he entered the arena. Wardlow is their guy. a homegrown talent who seemingly 'belongs' to the AEW audience.

Wardlow may be receiving the loudest cheers of anyone in All Elite Wrestling right now, and looks to be a future world champion. His size and power, matched with uncanny athleticism makes him great in the ring.

But his overall appeal is hard to explain. He's just one of those guys who has that 'it factor', and he's developed into a major asset for the promotion. This weekend's showdown with MJF — and the future — will belong to him.

#2 Anarchy at the Arena won't be very pretty, but it will be fun to watch

The bad blood between the combination of Blackpool Combat Club, along with Eddie Kingston and Proud and Powerful, and The Jericho Appreciation Society spilled over again this week. This promises to be an all-out battle at Double or Nothing.

Hopefully, we see a lot of blood and guts (no pun intended) from this clash. There's also the intriguing possibility that The BCC and the Kingston faction might get crossed-up and have a little conflict amongst themselves. Needless to say, this one could have violence AND a bit of a twist at the end.

This fight won't have the luster of the Owen Hart Tournament finals or any of the title matches, but it will provide a certain level of violence to go along with all the wrestling on the card. Expect a lot of gruesome shots and huge pops in this one.

#1 The build to the AEW World title match has been less than stellar, but this week was myuh better

CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page faced off, with Tony Schiavone acting as the mediator in the ring. The two opponents fired a couple of verbal shots at each other before Page eventually nailed The Best in the World with a right hand. Punk seemed more amused than hurt.

While this match is likely to be one of the great ones at Double or Nothing, the promos and hype surrounding it haven't really had a lot of zing to them. Wednesday was far better, but the overall storyline hasn't really been up to par in terms of the impact of this main event.

It's hard to get a lot of heat in what is essentially a babyface vs. babyface match. AEW can be applauded for their efforts. Some may say it's a little too late, and that's a fair criticism. However, they did a much better job of setting the table for Sunday with this face-off.

What did you think about this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Check out the results from this week's episode here.

