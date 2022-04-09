3 Big takeaways from AEW Rampage (April 8, 2022)

The latest episode of AEW Rampage followed a similar pattern to what we have seen in recent weeks.

Despite its critics, Rampage has gotten much better as of late, and it's evident that Tony Khan and the folks at All Elite Wrestling are focusing on improving it.

However, the format of the show has stayed the same because it's largely effective if done correctly: A hot opening match and a bang-up main event, with lots of quick hits and storyline progression, wedged in the middle segments.

Having said that? Let's look at three things that stood out about this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

#3 - The Danhausen-Hook story has been simple but amusing thus far

Seeing Mr. 'Very Nice, Very Evil' continue to try and put a curse on The Cold-hearted Handsome Devil has provided for some entertaining moments.

This week's episode saw Hook - who has yet to say a word since his debut - turn down yet another interview opportunity. As he quietly left, Danhausen suddenly popped out of a trash can in full 'curse pose,' only for Hook to walk away in disgust.

The story is entertaining as it features one performer who is dead serious and another who's the ultimate goofball. Let's hope this story continues because the contrast in style provides lots of laughs in small segments.

#2 - Shane 'Swerve' Strickland looks like he's finally found a home in AEW

Strickland has long been a guy that fans and pundits have been waiting to see succeed. He has tremendous skills and athleticism, but he's always seemingly been waiting on his time to shine. It looks like that time is now.

While Swerve's win over QT Marshall this week isn't anything to write home about, it did give the high-flying star a chance to showcase his skills. He's finally done it with All Elite Wrestling, so let's see if he can be the major player as predicted.

#1 - Wheeler Yuta seems to be on his way to stardom

Wheeler Yuta not only recently captured the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, but he was also ready for his showdown against Jon Moxley. The former was out to get his respect from the Purveyor of Violence, and he went all out in the main event.

Many would say this shouldn't even be a close contest on paper. Surely, Mox would tear through the youngster as he has done before. But this wasn't a match; this was a fight. Yuta bled buckets and battled like a warrior, earning the admiration of Moxley and apparently earning a spot with the Blackpool Combat Club.

Yuta appears to be on the list of guys that Tony Khan wants to push. If that's the case, tonight is another step in that direction. Wheeler Yuta put on a star-making performance and stole the show.

