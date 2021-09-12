3 big takeaways from AEW Rampage (Sept. 10, 2021)

AEW Rampage has been rolling along for a few weeks now, and Friday night's episode was no exception.

This broadcast wasn't as spectacular as its past incarnations, but it was definitely solid. It was - for lack of a better term - what many in the industry would refer to as a "maintenance show." Some storylines progressed and there was plenty of drama, but it wasn't quite as earth-shattering as the past few weeks have been.

Having said that? Let's take a look at 3 big things that stuck out about this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

#3. Andrade turning on Chavo Guerrero sets up the opportunity to have Ric Flair eventually become his manager.

It seems almost inevitable that The Nature Boy will come to AEW to be the second for his future son-law.

Based on their recent appearance together in AAA? Flair has given his full endorsement to Andrade, and the rub the Mexican superstar could get from the greatest of all-time could be huge.

Andrade was considered a huge free agent signing for AEW when he originally debuted, but has not really taken off in the promotion yet. If teamed with Flair? There are dozens of potential storylines at his disposal to run with.

The idea of rivalries and/or partnerships with some of Flair's former Horsemen buddies like Arn Anderson or Tully Blanchard (and their proteges) could be a great step in advancing Andrade to the level he deserves to be at.

#2. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is currently the most over lady in all of pro wrestling, but Ruby Soho is hot on her heels.

We're thinking of three letters, RT if you know what they are #AEWRampage @RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/d9chq2DDDP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 11, 2021

Britt Baker has done a more than a fantastic job as the face of the AEW women's division.

Every time the Doctor is In? The crowd reacts to her in a way that most performers haven't gotten in recent years. Since winning the title in late May from Hikaru Shida, she has established herself as a flag bearer.

That could soon change, though, as Ruby Soho has captured the attention of the AEW audience as well. It looks like the former WWE star might be next in line to be the future Women's World champion.

Right now? Ruby is riding high off the tremendous ovation she received when she showed up at All Out. She looks better than ever, and deserves to be the one who takes the gold off of the good doctor. It only seems fitting.

#3. AEW continues to build excitement about the possible future match-ups we might see in the weeks and months to come.

If we know one thing about Tully Blanchard it's that he's not one to hold his tongue. See what happens tonight on #AEWRampage when @DarbyAllin and @Sting respond to Tully and @ShawnSpears pic.twitter.com/sAmJjXvYeb — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2021

The mix and match of old school and new school talent has been fun to watch in AEW.

Hinting that there could be a potential Sting vs. Tully Blanchard match in 2021 is very entertaining. It's a call back to the 'old school days' and it's part of the charm of the promotion.

On the flip side? Seeing showdowns we've never seen before... like Bryan Danielson against Adam Cole or Kenny Omega. Seeing CM Punk face new opponents that we've never seen him against? It's a great combination of 'what used to be' thrown together with 'what could be'.

This week's episode of Rampage was not off the charts, but it certainly helped to add a little sauce to their current storylines. It sets the stage for what we could be seeing in the future from a company that is quickly on the rise.

