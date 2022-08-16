3 Big things that can happen on AEW Dynamite: House of the Dragon this week - Kenny Omega returns; former WWE Superstar turns heel

`

We're all set for another theme-based episode of AEW Dynamite, presented by HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House Of The Dragon. The flagship program will return to the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia this Wednesday for its first show since 2019.

The company has been promoting a highly-anticipated rematch between Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia, also billed as The American Dragon vs. The Dragon Slayer. In addition, the World Trios Championship tournament will begin with The Young Bucks and a mystery partner colliding with Andrade, Rush, and Dragon Lee.

Though not officially announced, fans should expect to see CM Punk address his imminent title unification match against Jon Moxley. With so many storylines awaiting to unfold, it will be interesting to see how Tony Khan manages to build up the hype ahead of the All Out pay-per-view.

On that note, let's dive into three things that could happen on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night.

#3. Kenny Omega returns to join forces with The Young Bucks

After Hangman Page rejected The Young Bucks' offer for The Hung Bucks reunion last week, it became apparent that Kenny Omega is likely to be their mystery partner. Matt Jackson even fueled rumors of The Cleaner's return during the most recent episode of BTE.

He received a phone call from an anonymous person (presumably Omega). The conversation ended on a cliffhanger with Matt uttering, "Are you sure? You're sure you're ready?"

From what everybody noticed, The Best Bout Machine is all but confirmed to make a shocking return to Dynamite this week.

With The Undisputed Elite recently double-crossing The Young Bucks, it's high time for Kenny Omega to pick up the pieces for his stablemates. Recent reports have also alluded to The Elite being penciled in for a trios match at All Out.

#2. Chris Jericho challenges Bryan Danielson to a match at AEW All Out

The two foes could be on a collision course again

Bryan Danielson will face Daniel Garcia in what could be the rubber match of their rivalry this week. The two men will collide in a 2-out-of-3 falls stipulation, which promises to be a banger. Garcia and Danielson are currently tied 1-1 in the singles competition.

The self-proclaimed Dragon Slayer picked up arguably the biggest win of his career when he conquered the former WWE Superstar a few weeks ago. The American Dragon is out for revenge, and it could ensue with a comprehensive win over Red Death.

While this could signal the end of their feud, Danielson might have a big target on his back. The Jericho Appreciation Society leader Chris Jericho may confront Bryan Danielson and plant seeds for their dream match at All Out.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that the company is planning a match between the two stalwarts next month. With Garcia likely to take a backseat after tonight, Jericho could be poised to exact vengeance on his protege's behalf.

#1. Jon Moxley (w/The Blackpool Combat Club) turns heel and assaults CM Punk

CM Punk returned to AEW Dynamite last week, helping a worn-out Jon Moxley and The Blackpool Combat Club fight against the Jericho Appreciation Society. After the chaotic brawl ended, Punk and Moxley confronted each other to give a buzzworthy preview of the main event for the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view.

From the looks of it, The Purveyor of Violence looked visibly unhappy due to The Straight Edge Superstar raining on his parade. Moxley even showed him the middle finger, followed by a shoulder bump to exit the ring.

The AEW Interim World Champion received some boos on his way out, suggesting that fans are rallying behind Punk en route to their imminent clash. Meanwhile, The company may add another layer of hype to this feud by turning Moxley into a heel this week.

The Blackpool Combat Club laying waste to The Second City Saint will be a sight to behold and might help bring significant eyeballs to this feud.

What are your thoughts on these bold predictions? Sound off in the comments section below.

