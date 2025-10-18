3 Champions who could answer Mercedes Mone's TBS Title open challenge at AEW WrestleDream 2025

Mercedes Mone informed her fans on social media that she was on her way to AEW's upcoming event, WrestleDream 2025. She had announced her intention of appearing at the pay-per-view along with all ten of her belts earlier this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

After retaining her CMLL World Women's Title against Persephone this past Friday in Mexico, The CEO issued a challenge to any women's champion from across the globe to face off against her at WrestleDream.

With only some time left until the show, let us speculate on three potential titleholders who could answer "Ultimo" Mone's invitation this Saturday in St. Louis, MO.

#1: IWGP Women's Champion Syuri could make her AEW return

Widely regarded as one of the best in-ring competitors in the world right now, Syuri is currently signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom, a promotion with working ties with All Elite Wrestling.

The God's Eye member ended Mayu Iwatani's long-running reign as IWGP Women's Champion this past April. Although she dropped the gold to Saree in June, she regained it this past Monday at NJPW's King of Pro-Wrestling event.

Syuri made her AEW debut earlier this year at All In: Texas, unsuccessfully participating in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the promotion's Women's World Championship.

The hard-hitting former MMA star could make a huge impact by wrestling her second match in the Jacksonville-based promotion this weekend at WrestleDream 2025 in a bid to unseat Mercedes Mone for her TBS Championship.

Syrui in action at All In : Texas [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

#2. ROH Interim Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa could challenge Mercedes Mone once again

Mina Shirakawa went toe-to-toe with the self-proclaimed CEO of Professional Wrestling for the first time toward the beginning of the year at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, where she was dethroned as the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion in a title-for-title bout.

The two women shared the ring next at NJPW Resurgence in a three-way match over the NJPW Strong Women's Title also involving the eventual winner of the bout, AZM.

After saving her intimate ally Toni Storm from an ambush carried out by the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner, Shirakawa challenged Mercedes for her TBS Championship on the July 2 episode of AEW Dynamite, albeit unsuccessfully.

Their third singles match could very well take place at WrestleDream 2025, with Mina making her in-ring return to the promotion for the first time since September to challenge "Ten belts" Mone for the TBS Title.

#3. ROH Women's World Champion Athena could pursue Mercedes Mone's AEW title again

Mercedes Mone first crossed paths with Athena on AEW programming earlier in April, when The Fallen Goddess returned and declared herself as a participant in this year's Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The two squared off in a blockbuster semifinal encounter on Dynamite : Spring BreakThru, which ended with The Boss walking out victorious.

Later, on the road to Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes found herself involved with Athena once again, but this time as temporary allies. The Minion Overlord successfully teamed up with the erstwhile Sasha Banks on the August 20 episode of Dynamite to defeat Alex Windsor and Toni Storm.

Despite their triumphant association, Mone has made it clear that she still has her eyes on Athena's title.

Athena and Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

The "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion has never been one to back down from an opportunity to fight and win gold, and she likely has unfinished business with Mercedes. Therefore, Athena could show up at WrestleDream 2025 to answer "Ultimo" Mone's challenge and possibly even end her record-breaking reign as TBS Champion.

