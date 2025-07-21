3 current AEW stars we might never get to see wrestle again

Several stars in AEW have had the opportunity to reach major milestones in their careers with the company. Whether it is their rise to stardom, a rebrand, or even a proper close to their careers, they have been given a chance to do so.

For anyone in the wrestling world, there will always be a time when they will reach the end of their in-ring careers. Some have gone on to stay as managers, while some have either been forced to call it a career due to injuries or age.

The level of talent on the AEW roster has arguably been at its best, but they, too, have had their fair share of situations where big names on the roster have expressed that they will no longer wrestle. Last year alone, both Sting and Bryan Danielson competed in their final matches, and they have since then made only a few appearances. Here are three names who could join this list.

#1. Adam Cole may have retired from AEW

At AEW All In: Texas, many were disappointed after it was revealed that Adam Cole was not medically cleared for action and was no longer defending his TNT Championship that night against Kyle Fletcher. A new champion was crowned in a four-way contest. Dustin Rhodes would defy the odds and win his first title since joining the company.

Before this match began, Cole came out to address the crowd. He revealed that he was going on a hiatus due to health issues. This was a worrying situation as he seemed to hint at a possible retirement. He did not disclose what his condition was like, but he wanted a final moment with the crowd, should that be his final time in the ring.

Although nothing is set in stone, this could indeed be the Panama City Playboy's last major appearance if his condition does not improve in the months and years to come.

#2. MVP

MVP's case is far different from Adam Cole's, as he is currently not going through any specific condition. This may be the case of Father Time finally catching up with him. At 51, the veteran still appears to be in good physical condition for the industry; however, he has been focusing on his work as a manager.

The former WWE Superstar once revealed that he still had decades left in him as a manager, but as an in-ring competitor, he only had one to two years left. He has only competed in one match since joining AEW, a trios match against Private Party and Mark Briscoe back in January.

With MJF now being a member of the group, MVP can take a step back from being a competitor and focus on the business part of his role as their manager.

#3. Paul Wight

Since signing with AEW in 2021, Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) has not had the grandest in-ring career with the company. To this day, he has only competed in five matches, with his last one being in November 2023 as part of an eight-man Street Fight.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has not been in the best of conditions for in-ring work, as even during his last match, he looked to be a shell of his former self. Wight has already hinted at retirement, as he once hoped to have a retirement tour on the same level as Sting.

Seeing as he has only been making on-screen appearances as an analyst and having other backstage roles, it doesn't seem like he'll make a return to the ring anytime soon. It remains to be seen if this will be the case till he officially retires from wrestling.

Nothing can be ruled out yet for these AEW stars, but there should be no issues if they feel like it's time to end their in-ring careers. Like some other stars in the industry, retired names have thrived as managers or contributors backstage. They may decide to transition to these different roles instead.

