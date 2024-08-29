3 directions for Jon Moxley after his blockbuster return on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley returned to AEW TV on last night's Dynamite, and many have been questioning the direction of his new character. Following his shocking return, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion called out Darby Allin before turning his focus to veteran commentator Tony Schiavone. Moxley dropped a cryptic comment as he told Schiavone, ''This is not your company anymore!''

Trending

Later, Jon Moxley was seen backstage talking to the security guards, who were eventually taken out by Marina Shafir. In a shocking turn of events, Marina and Jon walked out of the building together, which confirmed their brand-new alliance. The next couple of weeks of AEW TV could answer the reasons behind The Purveyor of Violence's latest actions.

On this note, here's a look at three possible directions for The Ace of AEW following his blockbuster return to television:

#3. Jon Moxley officially turns heel

The former WWE star might have acted as a heel during his return last night, but Jon Moxley has yet to officially cement himself as the bad guy.

During the interview with Tony Schiavone, Jon Moxley called out Darby Allin, who is one of the biggest babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Champion could be planting the seeds for his major heel turn, as he could brutally ambush Darby Allin next week and showcase his dark side to the hilt.

#2. Leaving the Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) has been one of the most successful factions in Tony Khan's company. However, recently, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta formed an unlikely alliance with PAC and managed to become the AEW World Trios Champions at All In 2024.

This could drive a major wedge between Jon Moxley and the BCC for potentially replacing him with PAC. The Lunatic Fringe could unleash a brutal attack on Claudio and Yuta in the coming weeks and officially cut ties with the Blackpool Combat Club.

#1. Challenges Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship

The American Dragon became the AEW World Champion in an emotional moment at All In 2024 after he defeated Swerve Strickland in the main event. Bryan revealed last night that he planned to wrestle as long as he was the World Champion. He is set to defend his title against Jack Perry at All Out in Chicago next month.

However, the company could pull a major twist during the main event at All Out, as Jon Moxley could come out after the match to attack his friend Bryan Danielson. The former Shield member is a three-time World Champion in the Jacksonville-based company, and reclaiming the prized gold could be on his radar. The 38-year-old could officially make his intentions clear in Chicago on September 7, 2024.

It will be interesting to see what the Tony Khan-led creative team has in store for Moxley in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback