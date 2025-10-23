AEW star Mercedes Mone is at the peak of her career. She is currently the longest reigning TBS Champion in history and one of the most important names in the company. Additionally, she holds twelve belts in total, which she won across various promotions. The CEO won her eleventh title at WrestleDream by dethroning Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion Mina Shirakawa. Soon after, she won her twelfth title: WPW Women's Championship. The former Sasha Banks was going to have a grand celebration for her historic achievement on Dynamite. However, Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander crashed the party. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMercedes Mone faced severe embarrassment on Wednesday night after Statlander shoved her face in cake and put her through a table. This was one of the most humiliating moments in the TBS Champions' career. However, it would be wise to move on from this. Here are 3 directions for Mercedes Mone after AEW Dynamite. #3. AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament with Athena The much-awaited AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament is going to kick off on Dynamite next week. After Mercedes Mone was humiliated on Wednesday night, ROH Women's World Champion Athena approached her. The former Ember Moon suggested they form an alliance and enter the above competition. Interestingly, Mone was intrigued by the champion's idea, and they have now officially become a tag team for the tournament. Mone and Athena becoming the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions could he good for business. Both wrestlers are modern-day greats, and their partnership could be All Elite Wrestling's version of The Mega Powers (Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage). Furthermore, if 12 Belts Mone is not shocking, 13 Belts Mone would be outrageous. #2. AEW Women's World Title victory for Mercedes MoneAt Full Gear 2025, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against Mercedes Mone. Fans are expecting this match to be a show-stealer. Many want Statlander to retain. However, others want the former Sasha Banks to become the new women's champion. Mone dethroning Statlander might be the right direction for her. If The CEO wins at the upcoming pay-per-view, she will become AEW Women's World Champion for the first time in her career. She will also become 13 Belts Mone is the most amazing fashion.Additionally, Mone winning the world title opens the possibility for her to lose her other titles, further developing her character. She might eventually turn face this way. #1. Harley Cameron to dethrone her and become the new TBS Champion Harley Cameron is one of All Elite Wrestling's rising talents. Even though she is inexperienced in the ring, she makes up for it with her aura and charm. She is quite over with fans, and it might be time for Tony Khan to give her a massive push.Cameron must challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS Title soon. If the Australian-native dethrones the former WWE star, it will be an extraordinary moment. The reaction by the crowd in attendance would be thunderous, and the former Outcasts member will establish herself as a force to be reckoned with. The above points are speculations right now. Only time will tell what the future holds for The CEO in the Jacksonville-based company.