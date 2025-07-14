3 directions for Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) if she returns to WWE 

AEW star Mercedes Mone left WWE in 2022. She is currently one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based company and the reigning TBS Champion. Additionally, she holds the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and more.

Mercedes Mone challenged AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm for her title at All In 2025. Even though she couldn't dethrone the Timeless star, their match delivered. Interestingly, a day later at WWE Evolution 2025, Michael Cole namedropped her. He credited the CEO, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair for their contributions to women's wrestling. This was an unexpected but amazing moment. Furthermore, since there is seemingly no love lost between the erstwhile Sasha Banks and WWE, there is a strong possibility that she will rejoin them someday.

Here are three directions for Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) if she returns to WWE.

#3. Enter the Royal Rumble match and win

Royal Rumble matches have been one of WWE's biggest attractions since the 1980s. The winner of these matches gets to challenge for world titles at WrestleMania. Mercedes Mone has won the WWE Women's Championship five times and is a former Women's World Champion. She is also a Triple Crown Champion and a Women's Grand Slam Champion. However, she has never won a Royal Rumble match.

If the CEO joins the Stamford-based company someday, Triple H must consider reintroducing her to fans in a Royal Rumble match. Additionally, it would be icing on the cake if she wins the entire showdown and heads to WrestleMania as a challenger for either the WWE Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship.

#2. Form a faction that will dominate the women's division

Mercedes Mone has predominantly been a singles competitor throughout her career. Even though she was once a member of Team B.A.D. with Naomi and Tamina, this faction is often forgotten. If Mercedes Mone resigns with WWE someday, it will be interesting to see her lead a faction.

The CEO's potential future faction could be called Mone Makers or Mone Tree. The Stamford-based company's women's division is currently thriving, and from the looks of it, its future is quite bright. If the former Sasha Banks shows up someday, she will have several candidates to choose from. A few names who would be perfect for her potential group are Guilia, Bianca Belair, Jaida Parker, Lash Legend, and more.

#1. Mercedes Mone to partner with Naomi once again

Mone and Naomi were once a fan favourite tag team. They won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, since they had a creative dispute with then CEO Vince McMahon, they soon vacated these titles. Both women then walked out of the company, but Naomi eventually returned.

If the former Sasha Banks rejoins WWE, it would be interesting if she joined forces with the reigning Women’s World Champion. They could win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once again, and this time have a proper reign. Eventually, this could lead to Mone vs. Naomi at WrestleMania someday.

