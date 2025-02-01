3 dream matches for Saraya if she returned to WWE

It was over two years ago that Saraya (fka Paige) made her AEW debut at Grand Slam 2022, on the heels of her departure from WWE. She was booked in a program with Britt Baker shortly after her arrival and returned to in-ring action for the first time since her initial 2018 retirement by defeating The DMD at Full Gear 2022.

Saraya was featured prominently in AEW from then on, although many viewers expressed some dissatisfaction with her presentation as a heel after she joined forces with Toni Storm and later Ruby Soho to form The Outcasts, a stable at war with the Tony Khan-led promotion's 'homegrown' female talents.

The Unproblematic Icon did enjoy a modest degree of success in All Elite Wrestling and even won the AEW Women's World Championship on her home soil at All In 2023. Although her bookings following the end of her title run left much to be desired. However, she re-signed with the promotion last year but has been missing from action since October 2024.

Trending

In a recent interview, Saraya revealed that her current deal with AEW was set to expire in September 2025, and interestingly, hinted at a potential return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

As such, let us consider three dream matches for The Anti-Diva in case she elects to go back to World Wrestling Entertainment:

#1: Reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Months after sustaining a neck injury during a multi-person match at a house show in 2017, Saraya (fka Paige) announced her retirement from active competition on the episode of Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 34. She eventually transitioned into non-wrestling roles and was briefly the General Manager of Smackdown. As a result, she missed out on the opportunity to wrestle then-up-and-comer Rhea Ripley, who was making waves in NXT before graduating to the main roster in 2021.

The Eradicator has since emerged as one of the most dominant and popular athletes in her division. She is the current Women's World Champion, a title she recaptured by defeating long-time rival Liv Morgan on the Netflix premiere of RAW. She also checked off her latest defense by beating Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25. She has also held the NXT UK and NXT Women's Championships, the WWE RAW Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Saraya's recent social media activity indicates that she is a fan of Ripley. A prospective singles bout between the two could be a compelling idea. Saraya has never faced off against Ripley, and defeating the former Divas Champion could add another feather to Mami's cap.

#2: Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

Few wrestlers have truly lived up to their moniker like current NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez. Since signing with WWE in 2022, The Prodigy has further enhanced her already formidable in-ring prowess, while also honing her skills and character work. Her heel turn last year also enabled the 23-year-old to flesh out her persona as she navigates her way through an increasingly stacked women's division in the company's developmental brand.

Like Perez, Saraya was also pushed quite heavily by WWE owing to her early start in the squared circle as well as her undeniable talent at the craft. She was a two-time Divas Champion by the time she was 22 and was instrumental in ushering in the women's revolution that changed the tone of women's wrestling in the promotion. Locking horns with the Norfolk native, and potentially defeating her, would therefore go a long way towards legitimizing the former two-time NXT Women's Champion as an undisputed future main event player.

#3: Former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace is another one of the most revered pro wrestlers in the world. Blending explosive power with unbelievable quickness and technique, The Juggernaut put on top-tier performances last year against Naomi, Miyu Yamashita, Megan Bayne, and Masha Slamovich, to name a few.

Courtesy of WWE's recent working relationship with TNA, Grace even participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match last year, and then challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title, and retained her Knockouts World Championship against Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Karmen Petrovic and Wendy Choo.

Earlier this month, The Last Pure Athlete wrestled her final TNA bout against Tessa Blanchard at Genesis. It was reported some time afterward that Grace had been signed by WWE, confirming long-running speculations.

While the powerhouse will obviously have the opportunity to mix things up with contemporary top stars like Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer, she could also take part in a never-before-seen dream match against an older, more experienced Saraya, should the latter elect to sign with WWE after the end of her AEW tenure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback