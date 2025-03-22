3 dream scenarios for a Shield reunion if Jon Moxley ever returned to WWE

Jon Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion. He is currently in his fourth reign with the title and is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the company. Additionally, he is the leader of the Death Riders' faction, whose members are Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC.

Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, Moxley was a WWE Superstar from 2011 to 2019. He won many titles during his run with World Wrestling Entertainment, including the WWE Championship once, Intercontinental Championship thrice, and more. Furthermore, he was one-third of the legendary Shield faction.

The alliance between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) seems like a fever dream in 2025. However, Shield might reunited if the Purveyor of Violence decides to leave AEW and return to WWE.

Here are three dream scenarios for this reunion.

#3. Triple H forces Reigns, Rollins, and Moxley to work together

After Jon Moxley's potential return to WWE, he can start as a singles competitor. Eventually, as months go by, he has fights and makes enemies on his way. While the former Lunatic Fringe is tough enough to deal with adversity alone, there will be moments when he will require support. This can result in Triple H coming to his aid.

Triple H could tell Moxley that he had found two perfect names to help him fight a mightier force. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and the former WWE star could then be reintroduced to each other. Eventually, the Shield would be reinstated after initial internal unrest. While the three have a complicated history, they are a well-oiled machine as a faction.

#2. Fingerpoke of Doom 2.0

The Fingerpoke of Doom is one of the most infamous moments in professional wrestling history. This incident took place in 1999 when Kevin Nash comically oversold a finger-poke by Hulk Hogan and got pinned by the latter. According to many veterans, this booking decision was a disaster and one of the reasons WCW is now extinct.

Nevertheless, Triple H can do something similar but in such a manner that it will work. It can be shown that Moxley and Rollins have realigned and are on a mission to take over the company through violence. The rest of the locker room could then ask for The Tribal Chief's help.

At first, it would seem like Reigns wants to protect the good guys. However, during a match between the duo and OTC, the latter could shock the world by pulling off a "Fingerpoke of Doom 2.0". This would be an unexpected, historic, and innovative way to reform Shield.

#1. Jon Moxley to get rescued by Reigns and Rollins

If Jon Moxley rejoins WWE, he could begin a feud with a faction. However, every time he came face to face with the group, he would get outnumbered and brutally beaten up. This goes on for weeks, but the former Lunatic Fringe refuses to ask for help.

Eventually, during a major match at a premium live event, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could come to their former brother's aid. The three would then fend off the fraction and embrace in the squared circle, resulting in Shield's emotional reunion.

Last year, it was reported that Jon Moxley had signed an extension deal with Tony Khan, which keeps him in AEW till 2027. However, if Moxley asks for release and Khan grants it, fans could see the former Dean Ambrose back in WWE.

