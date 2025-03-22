WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was another major show on the Road to WrestleMania, as it featured a blockbuster segment between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The three megastars got into a major brawl, and the security personnel and General Manager Nick Aldis had to intervene to separate them.

Ad

Following the chaos, the Stamford-based promotion officially announced a Triple Threat Match between the former world champions for WrestleMania 41. However, WWE may have subtly spoiled the result of this much-anticipated match. Here's why:

Roman Reigns is on the cover of WWE 2K25

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns are equally dangerous inside the squared circle, making it hard for anyone to pick a clear winner. However, it appears the Stamford-based promotion may have subtly revealed the result.

Ad

Trending

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns might emerge as the winner in the high-stakes Triple Threat bout in Las Vegas. The OTC is on the cover of the WWE 2K25 video game, and 2K Games is one of the top sponsors for The Showcase of The Immortals. Reigns winning a big bout would boost the sales of the game among common gamers, ultimately helping the sponsor.

Conversely, his loss at 'Mania may have a detrimental impact on the video game’s marketing. Additionally, last year, Cody Rhodes, who was featured on the cover of WWE 2K24, ended Reigns’ iconic Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign.

Ad

Roman Reigns is coming off a major loss at WrestleMania XL

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roman Reigns suffered a major setback at last year's WrestleMania. The OTC lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules Match at WrestleMania XL Night Two. Before that, Reigns was on a five-match winning streak at The Showcase of The Immortals.

It's unlikely that the Triple H-led creative team will book Reigns to lose back-to-back matches at The Show of Shows, as it may significantly diminish the momentum he has gained in the past five years. Also, Roman is arguably a bigger draw than Punk and Rollins at the moment. Hence, it's likely that the OTC will end up winning the Triple Threat Match in Vegas.

Ad

Paul Heyman might play a massive role

WWE has seemingly been laying the foundation for Paul Heyman's betrayal of Roman Reigns for a while now. The creative team sowed another seed on the latest episode of SmackDown, where The Second City Saint thanked The Wiseman for serving Roman on a "silver platter," and the 59-year-old's reaction seemingly gave an impression that he is cooking something with Punk.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The OTC was confused, and he turned around to confront his Wiseman. However, before Reigns could say anything, Punk attacked him from behind. Many feel Paul Heyman will eventually betray Reigns, possibly at WrestleMania.

In a shocking twist, the Hall of Famer could prove everyone wrong. The Wiseman may initially act like he has left Reigns and is with Punk, but at The Showcase of The Immortals, he could turn on The Best in The World, helping his Tribal Chief pick a win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback