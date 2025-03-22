Paul Heyman shares Triple H's huge WWE WrestleMania 41 update after SmackDown

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:13 GMT
Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns on SmackDown. [Photo via - WWE.com]
Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns on SmackDown [Photo via: WWE.com]

After this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Triple H officially confirmed another major non-title match for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. On his social media handle, Paul Heyman shared this update made by WWE's Chief Content Officer.

The March 21 episode of the Friday night show in Bologna, Italy, featured Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins under the same roof. During a heated promo battle, The Second City Saint taunted the former Shield members, asserting that neither had ever defeated him without the other's help.

Moments later, the former AEW star initiated a brawl by attacking The Tribal Chief, quickly drawing The Visionary into the fray. Security guards and officials tried to prevent the chaos, but Punk, Rollins, and Reigns continued the attack on each other even after SmackDown went off the air.

WWE and Triple H confirmed that Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk will battle inside the ring at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Taking to his Instagram stories, The Wiseman shared the poster of this official match announcement.

Veteran criticizes WWE after CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins' segment on SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo slammed the creative team for the booking of this week's SmackDown. He discussed this on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

Vince Russo voiced his frustration with WWE's creative direction, particularly the constant on wrestling. The veteran argued that the company treated scripted wrestling like a legitimate combat sport, lacking compelling storylines and character development.

"I am just sick and tired of everything being a wrestling match. Can you not give me one story? Can I not get one story? I swear to God we gotta start asking ourselves this question now. Does TKO not know that wrestling is fake? Predetermined, Dutch. They're treating this like it's freaking MMA. They're treating these fights like they're real. There's no story, there's no character and nobody gives a shit," Russo said.
youtube-cover

It will be exciting to see whether it will be Seth Rollins, CM Punk, or Roman Reigns to take home the win at The Show of Shows next month.

