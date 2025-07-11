3 feuds that could start at AEW All In

We are all set for AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the summer, All In. The event, which is set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is already shaping up to be one of the most important PPVs in the promotion's history as it potentially marks the end of some major storylines built over the year.

Such big events are often filled with surprises and moments that provide a lot of shock value. However, another thing that these major shows lead to is new rivalries that could take shape as AEW navigates the rest of 2025.

Tony Khan is at the helm of making creative decisions in the promotion, and it is up to him to decide the promotion's course for the future post-All In. With that said, let's look at three feuds that could begin in the fallout of All In.

#3. AEW star Kota Ibushi might betray and later challenge Kenny Omega

A few weeks ago, Kota Ibushi made his historic return to AEW and reunited with Kenny Omega on Dynamite 300. Their reunion was deeply appreciated by fans.

While Omega seemingly has an ally ahead of his high-stakes title unification match against Kazuchika Okada, who is supported by his group, the Don Callis Family, Tony Khan could throw a curveball at fans by having The Golden Star shockingly betray Omega at a decisive moment in the match and help Okada win.

This would set up a feud between the former Golden Lovers, who have previously given the wrestling world some highly acclaimed singles matches across promotions. Fans can expect some in-ring classics should this rivalry see the light of day.

#2. Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland will team up with Will Ospreay to take on The Young Bucks at AEW All In. The match has been in the making for weeks now, and fans are excited to watch the culmination of this rivalry. Moreover, the bout got even more exciting when a couple of stipulations were added to the match.

One of the stipulations states that if Ospreay and Strickland lose the match, the duo will not be able to challenge for the World Title for a full year. If the Bucks win at All In, AEW has the opportunity to revisit and build on the earlier tension between the Realest and The Aerial Assassin.

It is worth noting that it was Opsreay who proposed the stipulation for the tag match, and Strickland was shown visibly unsure about it. After their loss, the Mogul could blame Ospreay for their predicament and start the next chapter of their rivalry.

#1. Death Riders vs. Jon Moxley

The Death Riders are the most dominant faction in AEW right now. But it is also one of the most volatile groups, which notably rose from the ashes of betrayal. At All In, the Jon Moxley-led group will have a vital role to ensure that the Purveyor of Violence leaves Texas with the World Title.

While the group comprising PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir has shown tremendous loyalty to Moxley in his reign as champion, things could change if he loses the title at All In. Hangman has a lot of allies heading into the bout who could help him dethrone the One True King, so Moxley's loss is a major possibility.

After the match, the Death Riders could deem Moxley unfit to lead the group and show a vote of no confidence, and take him out. Moxley could then go away for some time and return with vengeance on his mind against his former group.

