3 former AEW stars who could help Cody Rhodes dethrone John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

This Sunday night at SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes is set to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This will be their long-awaited rematch after WrestleMania 41, when Cena got one over Rhodes to capture the gold.The 17-time world champion has made it his goal to ruin wrestling, and he has been successful so far, as he has defeated some fan favorites in this run, including CM Punk and Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes plans on ending all of this and has challenged Cena to a Street Fight at the premium live event.Interestingly, John Cena seemingly turned face tonight on SmackDown, and it is still unclear whether this is genuine or not. However, one thing is certain: there is no telling who will get involved tomorrow night.Here are some former AEW names who could come to Cody's aid during their match:#1. Brandi RhodesOver the past few years, Brandi Rhodes has been very supportive of her husband and has appeared alongside him in several promotions, such as ROH and AEW, where they have had major roles within the company. She has only made one recent appearance in WWE, and that was for his match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.In a Street Fight, there is no telling what could happen, and Cena's change in demeanor may be too good to be true. His sudden face turn could be a ploy for him to convince Rhodes to let his guard down, and he could fall victim to this trap.In a moment of desperation, Brandi could come to Cody Rhodes' aid and even the odds by running interference for her husband to regain his senses and fight back. This assist could be enough to help crown a new champion.#2. Arn AndersonDuring his time in AEW, Arn Anderson was a pivotal part of Cody Rhodes' entourage as he was both his manager and coach. The veteran even got involved in some of Rhodes' feuds and got physical with some of his rivals.Last year at SummerSlam, Anderson made a surprise appearance and had some words of motivation for Cody before his Bloodline Rules match against Solo Sikoa. He even arranged for some of The American Nightmare's friends to be by his side that night.This time around, Arn Anderson could be in attendance for his match, just so that John Cena would not pull any shenanigans, and this would be a plain and simple Street Fight between both men. This would guarantee that the best competitor would win cleanly and not using any sneaky tactics.#3. Ricky Saints aligns with Cody RhodesOne of the more interesting possibilities for tomorrow night would be another turn. With John Cena potentially turning face tonight, this has seemingly changed the dynamic for this weekend's bout. But what if Cody Rhodes is the one to suddenly turn heel?Out of desperation, and potentially due to his recent disappointments, The American Nightmare could execute a major swerve to ensure he becomes the new Undisputed WWE Champion. Another surprise he could pull off is to reveal that one of his new allies, as a heel, is his close friend Ricky Saints.Saints could interfere in the match and take out Cena. He was recently brutally taken out on NXT, and this could have been done to write him off the brand and get the ball moving for his move to the main roster, to stand alongside Cody Rhodes. This would be the first time the two stand together as a heel in WWE, and would be a major surprise for the PLE.There is no telling what surprises await the WWE Universe this Sunday night, given that all rules are thrown out of the window. But the night could end with Cody Rhodes standing as the new world champion.