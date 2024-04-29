3 former AEW stars who could return to WWE during the 2024 Draft on RAW

The 2024 WWE Draft will conclude on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The two-night extravaganza kickstarted this past Friday on SmackDown, where 16 wrestlers were traded. Night Two will decide the fate of 24 WWE Superstars.

The concluding night of the annual Draft could see the Stamford-based promotion roll out unexpected entrants, including former AEW stars and free agents.

On this note, here's a list of three former AEW stars who could return to WWE this Monday:

#3. Vickie Guerrero shows up as Dominik Mysterio's Mami

Rhea Ripley vacated the WWE Women's World Championship two weeks ago due to an unfortunate injury. With The Eradicator set to be absent for an extended period, The Judgment Day could see the return of a former on-screen authority figure—someone who has a close connection with Dominik Mysterio, Vickie Guerrero.

The 56-year-old is the widow of the legendary Eddie Guerrero. Rey Mysterio, the father of Dominik Mysterio, has earlier spoken about his real-life friendship with Eddie. The Stamford-based promotion even ran a storyline around Dirty Dom's custody during an on-screen feud between Rey and Eddie in 2004/05. Notably, Dominik has fashioned himself as this era's Latino Heat. Hence, Vicky aligning with Dom Dom at The Judgment Day makes complete sense.

Guerrero had a stint in AEW between 2019 and 2023. She was a guest commentator for AEW Dark. The 56-year-old also was the manager for Nyla Rose at Fight for the Fallen in 2020. She left the company in 2023.

#2. Matt Hardy returns to WWE

Veteran wrestler Matt Hardy became a free agent after his AEW contract ended in March. The former Tag Team Champion recently stunned the world when he returned to TNA Wrestling at TNA Rebellion. However, Hardy has yet to sign with the promotion, fuelling rumors of his potential return to WWE.

Hardy ignited those rumors after being spotted in the audience during an edition of Monday Night RAW last month.

Over the years, the WWE Draft has seen several high-profile returns to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut. And the upcoming episode of the flagship show could be another instance of the same, with Mattitude making a return to the promotion. However, this is just a speculation at this point.

#1. Brandi Rhodes returns to WWE and gets drafted to SmackDown to align with Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania XL as he defeated Roman Reigns to claim the Undisputed WWE Heavyweight Championship. The American Nightmare's wife, Brandi Rhodes, accompanied him during his entrance for the main event at The Show of Shows earlier this month.

It's possible that the former WWE ring announcer could return to WWE TV permanently on Night Two of the Draft and accompany Cody on SmackDown. For the uninitiated, Brandi worked as a ring announcer in the Stamford-based promotion during the early 2010s. She left the promotion in 2016 following the departure of The American Nightmare.

Expand Tweet

Brandi Rhodes joined AEW in 2019 and remained with the Jacksonville-based company until 2022.

It will be interesting to see if the above-mentioned names return to WWE this Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback