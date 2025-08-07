3 Former WWE stars who got a chance to redeem themselves in AEW

AEW and WWE are at war. Both promotions are fierce rivals and are thriving this year. Throughout this feud's history, World Wrestling Entertainment has signed several names from the Tony Khan-led company. Interestingly, wrestlers have also gone the other way.Some of the biggest former WWE stars who are currently under All Elite Wrestling's banner are Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, FTR, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Mercedes Mone, Athena, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and more. These names are quite popular worldwide, and they have achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, they were equally successful in WWE. Unfortunately, not everyone is as lucky as the abovementioned names. Multiple stars were booked terribly in WWE, but have redeemed themselves in All Elite Wrestling. Here are three such examples.#3. Ricochet said WWE ruined his passion for wrestlingRicochet is currently one of the most over names in AEW. He is a believable heel, a generational in-ring talent, and his promo skills have drastically improved since joining the Jacksonville-based company. From 2018 to 2024, he was a WWE star. Even though he held multiple titles in the Stamford-based company, his overall run is often deemed a failure. He was directionless and lacked character development.The Lightskin Kingpin's career has taken a 360-degree turn since signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. He is enjoying his time there, and a few months ago, he said that AEW helped him regain his love for wrestling, which had been ruined by WWE.&quot;No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again,&quot; he said.Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochetLINKNo, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.#2. Swerve StricklandSwerve Strickland's time in World Wrestling Entertainment feels like a fever dream. The New Flavor was signed to the Stamford-based company from 2019 to 2021. He achieved moderate success in NXT, as he held the NXT North American Championship once. However, he failed to gain momentum.The 34-year-old's fortunes completely changed when he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan has booked him in amazing storylines, and he has managed to get over with fans naturally. He has held the AEW World Championship once and the World Tag Team Championship once (with Keith Lee). However, the highlight of his time in the company is his epic feud with &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page.The New Flavor is currently feuding with AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada. The latter will put his title on the line against Strickland at Forbidden Door 2025.#1. AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToni Storm had a great NXT UK Women's Championship reign in WWE. Apart from that, her run was arguably a complete failure. Her booking on the main roster is infamous, and leaving the Stamford-based company is probably the best decision she has ever made in her career.In All Elite Wrestling, Toni Storm is simply Timeless. Her character work has been brilliant, and she is a fan favorite. Furthermore, she is on her fourth Women's World Championship reign, and dethroning her won't be child's play.