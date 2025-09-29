  • home icon
3 Former WWE stars who have ruined all their chances of joining AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 29, 2025 03:40 GMT
Gail Kim and Braun Strowman are former WWE stars
Gail Kim and Braun Strowman are former WWE stars [Image Credits: Gail's Instagram, WWE.com]

AEW has emerged as the top competitor to WWE over the past couple of years. As a result, the sports entertainment juggernaut has started fierce counterprogramming against the Jacksonville-based promotion. Many stars and veterans also understand the importance of AEW, which is why numerous WWE stars have switched promotions over the years.

Stars like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Adam Copeland, Bobby Lashley, and Jon Moxley are just a few of the many who moved from their top spots at WWE to AEW. However, there are still many stars who despise the Tony Khan-led company. These stars might have burned bridges by criticizing AEW and might not be signed in the future.

CM Punk, Rey Fenix, Rusev, and many other stars likely left AEW on a bad note. Some have been banned before even joining the company. Let's take a look at some of the former WWE stars who won't be All Elite because of their actions.

#3. EJ Nduka's bridge-burning question

EJ Nduka is a former WWE and AEW star. He barely wrestled for the sports entertainment juggernaut, but he received many opportunities in Tony Khan's ROH company. However, he couldn't get over with the crowd during his two-year run. He was released from the company in May 2025. While he had a chance to improve and return to All Elite Wrestling in the future, his comments following his exit might cost him.

Just weeks after Nduka's departure, several other stars also left the Jacksonville-based promotion. He then sarcastically asked on social media about the reason for wrestlers leaving the company, implying that there might be an issue within the promotion. While he has deleted the tweet, the damage might already be done, and we may not see him in AEW again.

#2. The 'trash' company is unlikely to sign WWE veteran Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men's injuries have cast a dark cloud over him. He was recently released from WWE and announced that he is semi-retired from pro wrestling as he wants to pursue a career in acting. AEW could have been a viable option for him, but it seems like the former Universal Champion closed the door on himself a couple of years ago.

In 2022, Braun Strowman took shots at AEW. He called out Tony Khan for using his father's money in the promotion and even called AEW 'trash'. It is unlikely that he will become All Elite in the future.

#1. Gail Kim is probably banned from AEW for life

The former WWE star has been making headlines in the past few days. After her release from TNA, fans recommended she join All Elite Wrestling. The former TNA producer's experience could have secured her a great deal.

Gail Kim recently explained why she felt uncomfortable watching Riho wrestle. The answer didn't sit well with most of the AEW fans.

They have been questioning her views on social media. Gail Kim recently revealed that she received a call from AEW a few months ago, but she refused to sign a deal as an in-ring star. While she could have had the chance to work as a producer, she might have kicked her own ladder down after commenting about Riho.

It will be interesting to see which other stars join the list in the future.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
