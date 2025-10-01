3 former WWE stars Tony Khan could soon sign to AEW

AEW president Tony Khan has signed several names from WWE so far. Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, and more were once under the Stamford-based company's banner. They are now massive All Elite Wrestling stars.

Signing former WWE stars has proved to be a good business decision by Khan. It is unlikely that this phenomenon will stop. In fact, the 42-year-old could bring in more names this year. 2025 has been memorable for the company, and the AEW President must capitalise on the momentum. Furthermore, a few fresh faces could attract more fans and get them mainstream attention.

Here are 3 former WWE stars Tony Khan could soon sign to All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Andrade

Andrade's second WWE run recently came to an end. Unlike his first stint in the Stamford-based company, Triple H booked him poorly. Apart from the Speed Championship, he failed to win any other title. Furthermore, his feuds were underwhelming and forgettable. The 35-year-old was signed to AEW from 2021 to 2023. He left the Jacksonville-based company on good terms, and Tony Khan might bring him back.

Khan might re-sign Andrade this year itself. The Mexican star is a modern-day great and will be a great fit in the current All Elite Wrestling landscape. He could have an interesting storyline with La Facción Ingobernable. Furthermore, he is worthy of becoming the AEW World Champion someday.

#2. Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is a WWE Hall of Famer. She is married to former TNT Champion Adam Copeland, and she made her AEW debut at All Out 2025. Fans were impressed by hey brief appearance at the pay-per-view. Furthermore, they believe that she can easily hang with women like Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, and more.

Tony Khan might end up giving a contract to The Glamazon. The 44-year-old is a pioneer in women's wrestling and could be a perfect locker room leader. Even though she hasn't wrestled in years, she is still highly acclaimed. The three-time Women's Champion could become a massive star in All Elite Wrestling. Furthermore, she is capable of becoming the Women's World Champion.

#1. Karrion Kross could make his AEW debut soon

Even though Triple H handled Karrion Kross poorly in WWE, he managed to get over on his own. He received immense support from fans, and it looked like he had a future in the Stamford-based company. Unfortunately, they were mistaken. The former NXT Champion left when his contract ended this year.

Tony Khan could identify Kross's potential and sign him on a lengthy deal. The 40-year-old is one of the best characters in modern-day wrestling, and he will be a great fit in All Elite Wrestling.

If he does join the Jacksonville-based company, his wife and valet, Scarlett Bordeaux, must join with him. The couple has amazing chemistry, and AEW fans definitely enjoy their performances. Furthermore, the company's world title would look great on The Herald of Doomsday's shoulders. Only time will tell what the future holds for Kross and Bordeaux.

