3 Hottest free agents Tony Khan could sign ahead of AEW Revolution

AEW is steadily gaining a lot of momentum heading into one of its biggest shows of the year, Revolution. Tony Khan has announced a fair number of matches to create anticipation for the show, but perhaps he can generate more interest with a big signing.

We've seen WWE bring in former stars from All Elite Wrestling's roster lately, and Tony Khan could respond with a few of his own. So, we're here to point out a few free agents that he could sign ahead of AEW Revolution 2025:

#3. Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell has been absent from the ring ever since she was released from WWE in November last year. The Australian star seemed to have a bright future in the company after she captured the NXT Women's Championship in 2023, but the Triple H-led creative team couldn't figure out how to book her properly on the main roster.

Her abrupt release came as a shock to many of her fans. Now, many of them are hoping to see the Melbourne-born star compete on a big stage again, and only Tony Khan can make those wishes come true. Hartwell has also recently revamped her entrance theme with the help of the rock band Downstait, which also composed Cody Rhodes' current theme, Kingdom.

This new theme could help The Impressive to start from scratch if she makes her AEW debut in front of a large crowd in the future. Indi Hartwell is also slated to wrestle for the first time in Melbourne in six years at Renegades of Wrestling's show on March 9.

#2. Donovan Dijak

Donovan Dijak was once one of the most underutilized stars in WWE. The Disruptor was repackaged a few times. He was once a part of the Disastrous Retribution faction as T-Bar on the main roster.

Once he was sent back to NXT, Dijak proved that he was one of the most gifted performers in the ring. He was drafted to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. However, the star did not make a single appearance. In June 2024, the company decided not to renew his contract. Fans thought the 37-year-old would soon transition to AEW or ROH, but there's been no news of Tsar Bomba making his way to Tony Khan's companies.

During a recent interaction with Wrestle Purists, Dijak stated that he would be open to having a conversation with the AEW President. Perhaps we could see the former NXT Superstar turn All Elite ahead of Revolution 2025, as we could see him come in as the newest member of The Don Callis Family.

#1. Samantha Irvin could be an on-screen character in AEW

Samantha Irvin's departure from WWE last year was quite a shock to a lot of fans, as many had earmarked her as this generation's best ring announcer. However, Irvin seemed to have different plans and wanted to expand her horizons, and she exited the company sometime after her fiance, Ricochet, left.

She has since been staying busy making music, but her presence is certainly missed by her fans. However, Samantha has not completely shut the door on her professional wrestling career and may return soon.

Ricochet has reinvented himself as a top heel in AEW. The Future of Flight is in the midst of a heated feud with Swerve Strickland. Perhaps if Tony Khan were to convince Samantha to join the Jacksonville-based company, he could pitch her the idea of the 36-year-old working with Ricochet as an on-screen power couple. If she agrees, Irvin may make her AEW debut at Revolution.

