3 Last-minute returns Tony Khan could be planning for AEW Dynamite 300 

It has been six years since AEW aired the very first episode of its flagship show, Dynamite, on October 2, 2019, in Washington, DC. The program has played a key role in boosting the Tony Khan-led promotion's growth, and is one of the most anticipated weekly wrestling TV shows in North America and elsewhere.

This Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling is set to make history, as it will air the 300th episode of Dynamite at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. Several star-studded matches have already been announced for the show, which TK and his creative team could potentially bolster by booking some major returns.

Let's consider three such names that AEW might bring back for Dynamite #300.

#1. Reigning AEW International Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega will reignite his legendary rivalry with Kazuchika Okada, as the two are set to face off at All In: Texas in a match to determine the first AEW Unified Champion. Unfortunately, during the contract signing for the matchup at Summer Blockbuster, The Cleaner was blindsided by The Rainmaker, who joined forces with Don Callis and viciously attacked Kenny, causing him to bleed and forcing him to take time off.

Omega has been absent from All Elite programming since then, even missing the promotion's first televised show in Arena Mexico. In his absence, however, Mark Briscoe has taken the fight to the Don Callis Family to avenge Kenny, as has Kota Ibushi, who made his blockbuster return to the company last month. The Golden Star is set to face Okada on the 300th episode of Dynamite, and the Continental Champion might choose to make an example out of Ibushi alongside his new stablemates to send a message to Omega.

This could be followed by The Best Bout Machine returning to AEW television this Wednesday to make the save for his Golden Lover tag partner and to get even with Okada. Omega's comeback would undoubtedly be a huge, fitting moment for the show and further advance the hype for his upcoming All In: Texas match against the former NJPW star.

#2. Former AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli

At the beginning of June, during Fyter Fest 2025, Claudio Castagnoli unsuccessfully competed in a four-way match for Kenny Omega's International Title, also featuring Mascara Dorada and Brody King, a bout that ended with the champion retaining.

The Swiss Cyborg hasn't been active since then. Although he appeared at Summer Blockbuster, where he bound and gagged Hangman Page and forced him to face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the ring, he was later pulled from his tag match at Grand Slam Mexico.

Castagnoli has been absent from television since then, not appearing in last week's episodes of Dynamite and Collision. A recent report has claimed that The King of Swing is not injured but was simply given time off from the promotion. However, considering the importance of this Wednesday's show, Tony Khan might decide to bring back Moxley's Emissary of Violence on July 3. Claudio could reunite with the Death Riders for a match or some kind of action-packed segment involving the faction's enemies.

#3. Former FTW Champion Hook

On the April 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe and Hook teamed up to defeat Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, with the former FTW Champion submitting Yuta for the win. Unfortunately, the up-and-comer soon suffered the consequences, as he was dropped stomach-first onto the crossbeams of a steel chair by Castagnoli as retaliation.

After a clip of Hook throwing up in the ring during Dynamite began circulating on social media, the 26-year-old star was replaced as Joe and Katsuyori Shibata's teammate for their AEW World Trios Championship match against the Death Riders at Spring BreakThru. He was substituted in the match by Powerhouse Hobbs, and the babyface team surprisingly won the belts after The Samoan Submission Machine choked out Jon Moxley.

When Hook finally returned to get his revenge on Castagnoli during the 2025 Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, he seemingly refused to reconcile with Joe, suggesting that his character harbors resentments over being replaced in The Opps. Seeing how he has been portrayed by the company as a major prospect over the years, a show as crucial as AEW Dynamite #300 could very well serve as the stage for Hook's TV comeback.

The New York-native could feature in a segment that advances his storyline with Samoa Joe and The Opps. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil could also be shown to receive an offer to join the Death Riders.

