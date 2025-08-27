3 Last-minute surprises Tony Khan could pull off at AEW Dynamite

AEW has just finished its Forbidden Door season and is now set to showcase its fallout episode tomorrow night on Dynamite. Now the promotion will begin the road to All Out in what could be another blockbuster show.
Last weekend's pay-per-view featured a bit of everything. There were surprising returns, incredible matches, major upsets, and even a heartbreaking moment to end the show.
AEW has not released a single teaser for tomorrow's Dynamite. No matches or segments have been announced as of the time of writing, and everything remains shrouded in mystery. Here are some last-minute surprises Tony Khan could pull off on Dynamite.
#1. Force MJF to cash in his world title contract
MJF was able to manipulate 'Hangman' Adam Page into giving him a title shot at Forbidden Door, without using the world title match contract he earned at All In. While Maxwell ultimately lost, he still has his insurance policy.
After the show, Tony Khan made an announcement related to this. He revealed that, from now on, all world title match contracts must be executed with a week's notice. This was so that they could promote the title matches better. TK could force Friedman to perform his current contract, setting up a rematch with him and Hangman this week, or during next week's edition of Dynamite.
#2. Tony Khan could announce the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
Similar to how a tag team tournament was announced to reveal the number one contender for the titles at Forbidden Door, Tony Khan could decide to book another major tournament. This would be for the match to crown the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.
A month ago, Khan mentioned how he was waiting for this due to several women being injured. Seeing as the division is close to being complete, especially with the return of Jamie Hayter, he may now have enough women to book a tournament. It will be interesting to see which duos will be part of the potential bracket.
#3. A blockbuster return could take place
Last Sunday at Forbidden Door, Wardlow made his shocking return to the promotion for the first time in over a year. He was out of action due to injury, and he had other commitments outside the ring, including filming a series. Another AEW star who was cast in the production was Kamille. She has been absent from the promotion for several months now after her split with Mercedes Moné. Now that Mr. Mayhem was back, they could decide to bring in The Brickhouse as well.
AEW could finally book the long-overdue feud between her and The CEO, finally addressing their split. This would be like a ghost of Mercedes' past coming back to haunt her and take one of her belts.
The upcoming All Out is one of the company's most important annual events, and they could put up another blockbuster match card for this. The road to the pay-per-view in Toronto begins tomorrow night, and there is no telling what surprises could take place.
